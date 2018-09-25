NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–September 25, 2018–

Meet Myro, the brand dedicated to making deodorant better. Like ten times better. No, not the drugstore antiperspirant with the “meh” scents you’re used to. This is a new kind of deodorant that lives up to your power poses and #shelfie obsession. Because Myro believes a good scent and a good mood go together like black coffee and breakthroughs. Think innovative pod system with fully recyclable packaging, plant-powered formula, premium scents, subscription-based model, and more.

Most people consider deodorant an essential part of their routine. Some know the benefits of natural formulas – or at least the risks of aluminum – but they’re not convinced that “clean” actually works (yet). For them, Myro refuses to compromise on ingredients, performance or design, instead thoughtfully creating products that do exactly what they’re supposed to.

Myro, derived from the word “essence” in Greek, is a plant-powered deodorant with a custom blend of 100% natural fragrance containing essential oils. Its formula is a potent mix of natural sugar-derived antimicrobial to prevent odor, barley powder to absorb wetness, safe synthetics to preserve skin’s natural moisture barrier and a natural time-release fragrance to keep you smelling fresh. The result is a formula optimized for performance with 99% natural ingredients. They have also kept out all the scary ingredients; Myro is free of aluminum, parabens, phthalates, steareths, triclosan, propylene glycol, TEA, DEA, SLS, Talc, baking soda, artificial colors and any synthetic fragrance.

Myro also looks different. The premium packaging design was crafted with the planet in mind. Each scent is available via an innovative deodorant pod system with mix-and-match refillable cases available in five colors at launch. Each pod is fully recyclable and uses about 50% less plastic than typical drugstore deodorant. Plus, every case with corresponding pod is travel friendly and TSA-compliant.

“In looking holistically at the deodorant category, things have been very stagnant,” says CEO and founder, Greg Laptevsky. “We thought this was the right time to disrupt the category and give daily routines their due. When it comes to body care products, our customers set the bar high, so we had to deliver on all fronts. With high-end, yet environmentally-friendly packaging, elevated, gender-inclusive scents, and a unique direct-to-consumer model, we aim to raise the bar higher.”

The brand is kicking off its launch with a collection of five premium, all natural, gender-inclusive, mood-inspiring scents that were developed with personal choice in mind. The scents include Solar Flare (orange, juniper, sunflower), Big Dipper (bergamot, lavender, vetiver), Cabin No. 5 (vetiver, patchouli, geranium), Pillow Talk (violet leaf, ylang ylang, wild amyris), and Chill Wave (cucumber, jasmine, spearmint). New scents and updates will be added to the Myro roster regularly.

No need to stress when you’re running low either. Myro is available via a totally flexible subscription model, making it a no brainer for the consumer. The starter kit costs just $10 for the first deodorant pod and the refillable case and shipping is covered by the brand. From there, refill pods are $10 each and are delivered quarterly in packs of three – conveniently timed for when most people run out. Customers can cancel, pause or switch scents at any time.

“Our core customers are social creatures who live out loud and want to project their values. No matter what they’re doing, their lives are fully immersed in digital culture,” says Laptevsky. “Subscription experiences are part of a modern lifestyle that includes everything from organic meals to delivery apps, and from boxed water to boxed mattresses. So why not deodorant?”

Founded in 2017, Myro is a personal care brand that is launching September 2018 with plant-powered deodorants in a variety of scents. The brainchild of Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Greg Laptevsky, Myro allows users feel good about what they’re putting on their body as well as reducing plastic waste. Laptevsky is a seasoned marketer with over a decade of multi-channel experience across a wide variety of direct-to-consumer verticals, including his recent tenure at Plated. His specialty is building and scaling high-performance marketing organizations with a balanced focus on new customer acquisition and high-LTV retention. Myro is backed by Billie and Dirty Lemon investor, Lakehouse Ventures, Beyond Meat and Medium investor, Obvious Ventures, Entrepreneurs Roundtable Accelerator, and co-founder of Olly and Method, Eric Ryan. For more information on Myro, visit www.mymyro.com or @itsmymyro on Instagram.

