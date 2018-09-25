Cloud-based software system now available to any consumer-facing small business, including restaurants, salons, retailers, auto shops, medical/dental offices, and more

Womply, the leader in front office software for small- and medium-sized businesses (SMBs), today announced the public launch of Womply CRM, the first effortless customer relationship management (CRM) solution designed specifically for American small businesses.

Pre-populated with data from 200 million consumer profiles, Womply CRM automates important tasks that business owners can’t do on their own, including creating customer records, appending critical profile information, and segmenting customers to send timely, targeted marketing campaigns.

“Small businesses, especially mom-and-pop shops, can’t use traditional CRM systems,” says Womply Founder Toby Scammell. “Small businesses don’t have effective ways to collect customer information, which means they don’t know their customers and can’t keep them engaged after they leave. It’s time for small businesses to get the significant benefits of CRM, which large companies and online businesses have enjoyed for decades.”

Any consumer-facing small business can use Womply CRM, including restaurants, salons, retailers, auto shops, and medical/dental offices. Womply CRM leverages a multitude of data sources to:

Automatically create and update customer records.

Append customer names and contact info from Womply’s database of 200 million American consumers.

Connect transaction history to customer profiles.

Easily segment customers by who’s new, who’s loyal, who spends the most, and more.

Send personalized marketing messages and offers to drive repeat visits.

Collect customer feedback by text or email.

According to Gartner, CRM is now the largest software market with global revenues of nearly $40 billion and the fastest growing at 16 percent annually. And while 91 percent of companies with more than 11 employees use CRM software, little has been done to address the needs of millions of small businesses on Main Street.

“Software development for small businesses is fundamentally different than enterprise software,” Scammell says. “Small business owners can’t use software unless it automatically does important work, saves time instead of consuming it, and doesn’t require deep technical expertise. We’re proud that Womply CRM checks all of those boxes and then some.”

Womply CRM is available in select Womply software packages. For package information and to sign up for a free walkthrough, visit womply.com/pricing.

Womply is a software-as-a-service (SaaS) provider to small businesses and one of the fastest growing software companies in America. Our mission is to help small businesses thrive in a digital world. Every day we serve hundreds of thousands of small businesses across 400+ business verticals, in every corner of America. To learn more, visit womply.com or email info@womply.com.

