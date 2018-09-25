ORLANDO, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–September 25, 2018–

SWOOP Analytics has released the world’s largest-ever analysis of Microsoft Yammer networks and revealed the top performing companies from around the world.

SWOOP Analytics, the world’s leading Enterprise Social Network analysis company, released its finding at Microsoft Ignite today after examining 74 organizations worldwide, representing more than 1.4 million employees and more than 12 million Yammer interactions over a six-month period.

The SWOOP 2018 benchmarking report found Yammer networks have grown and matured over the past 12 months across almost all collaboration indicators.

For the first time, SWOOP has recognized the world’s top Yammer performers for successful collaboration.

These collaboration champions will be presented with SWOOP Awards for Outstanding Collaborative Performance at Microsoft Ignite in Orlando, Florida.

The winners of the 2018 SWOOP Awards for outstanding results on Yammer are:

Organizations with 100-1000 employees:

Organizations with 1000-5000 employees:

Medibank (private Australian health insurer)

Anonymous (Canadian financial services)

Bankwest (Australian financial services)

Organizations with 5000+ employees:

KFC (restaurant chain)

Telstra (Australian telco)

Syngenta (Swiss agriculture company)

“We congratulate these winners for their outstanding collaborative performance in cohesion and diversity measures,” said SWOOP CEO Cai Kjaer.

“The biggest movement we have seen in this benchmarking report is that maturing organizations are now prioritizing connections between people over simple social media.”

The research conducted by SWOOP found a positive growth trajectory for Yammer networks worldwide, with eight of the nine performance metrics showing a stronger performance on previous years by, on average, 30 per cent.

The benchmarking report shows once mature two-way relationships are achieved and maintained across an organization using Yammer, there is greater knowledge sharing, problem solving and innovation, which leads to greater business outcomes.

The data shows many organizations have used Yammer to progress beyond the social media maturity phase to the social networking phase, which prioritizes people connections over content consumption.

Download the full SWOOP Analytics Benchmarking Report at: http://www.swoopanalytics.com/benchmarking/yammer-benchmarking/

