For over a year, AccorHotels has been using Tinyclues for its relationship marketing campaigns in France. Thanks to this campaign intelligence solution, AccorHotels is improving both the targeting of its B2C communications and customer experience while simultaneously increasing marketing campaign efficiency.

AccorHotels is a world-leading travel & lifestyle group and digital innovator offering unique experiences in more than 4,500 hotels, resorts and residences across 100 different countries. Ian di Tullio, AccorHotels SVP of Guest Services, said, “Using digital to improve personalization is at the heart of our strategy. For us it’s a matter of combining economic efficiency with customer experience. Choosing Tinyclues’ solution is in line with this as it uses both artificial intelligence and smart marketing. This collaboration enables us to implement efficient personalized marketing campaigns and communications tailored to the needs of every one of our customers.”

Tinyclues offers a unique targeting and planning experience for marketing campaigns. The solution uses artificial intelligence to enable marketers to easily identify, with unparalleled precision, future buyers for any offer featured in a campaign. Tinyclues’ unique deep learning technology makes it possible to communicate on current business needs (last minute destination, brand launch, opening of sales, niche hotel offering, etc.) and to broaden audiences beyond traditional targets based on prior purchases. Tinyclues also optimizes the marketing plan by detecting potential conflicts between campaigns; it uses AI to arbitrate and manage marketing fatigue, maximizing overall campaign performance while improving customer experience.

“This initial pilot conducted on the French market was a major success. The solution is very user-friendly and the teams have been able to easily target and optimize our campaigns, including to promote specific destinations, lifestyle themes or niche products such as luxury hotels,” added Ian di Tullio. “In the end, message sales efficiency has improved, our customers are enjoying a better brand experience and results have exceeded our expectations. We have measured a significant increase in revenues for certain campaigns while simultaneously reducing the unsubscribe rate for our communications. Building on these particularly positive results, we are now beginning to roll out the solution across all countries in which AccorHotels operates.”

An AI-first campaign intelligence solution based on unique artificial intelligence technology, Tinyclues is the only solution that automatically applies the power of deep learning to marketing databases. The end result is that marketers no longer need to rely on their intuition or arbitrary criteria for their marketing campaigns.

“Brands are adopting Tinyclues because they can see that the solution offers a unique experience to marketers, enabling them to seamlessly align their campaign ideas and their business objectives”, said David Bessis, Founder and CEO of Tinyclues. “Time and time again, our clients have seen a very significant increase in the revenues generated by their campaigns and far better management of marketing fatigue and therefore customer experience. This is also the case for AccorHotels and we are excited about working with such a major player in the travel industry; we share the same ideas when it comes to customer proximity and focusing strategy on delivering relevant messages.”

ABOUT TINYCLUES

Tinyclues is the leading AI-first Marketing Campaign Intelligence solution enabling companies to maximize revenue and customer engagement through intelligent campaign targeting and planning. Tinyclues’ solution uses deep learning to identify future buyers for any offer, in the days following a campaign. Companies such as Brandalley, Cdiscount, Club Med, Corsair, Fnac, Lacoste, La Redoute, Manor, OUI.sncf, Rue du Commerce, Sarenza, Vente-privee.com and Vestiaire Collective are using Tinyclues to optimize and orchestrate more than 600 million messages per month across channels such as email, mobile push notifications, direct mail, call centers and Facebook to generate quantified and sustainable additional revenue. Tinyclues has been listed as a Vendor to Watch in Gartner’s 2017 Magic Quadrant for Digital Marketing Analytics and as a Cool Vendor in Gartner’s 2018 Cool Vendor in Multichannel Marketing report.

For more information, please visit http://www.tinyclues.com Twitter: @tinyclues

ABOUT ACCORHOTELS

AccorHotels is a world-leading travel & lifestyle group and digital innovator offering unique experiences in more than 4,300 hotels, resorts and residences across 100 different countries.

With an unrivaled portfolio of internationally renowned hotel brands encompassing the entire range from luxury to economy, from upscale to lifestyle and midscale brands, AccorHotels has been providing savoir-faire and expertise for more than 50 years.

In addition to its core hospitality business, AccorHotels has successfully expanded its range of services, becoming the world leader in luxury private residence rental with more than 10,000 stunning properties around the world. The Group is also active in the fields of concierge services, co-working, dining, des events management and digital solutions.

Relying on its global team of more than 250,000 dedicated staff, AccorHotels is committed to fulfilling its primary mission: to make every guest Feel Welcome. Guests have access to one of the world’s most attractive hotel loyalty programs – Le Club AccorHotels.

AccorHotels plays an active role in its local communities and is committed to promoting sustainable development and solidarity through PLANET 21 Acting Here, a comprehensive program that brings together employees, guests and partners to drive sustainable growth.

From 2008, the AccorHotels Solidarity Endowment Fund has acted as a natural extension of the Group’s activities and values, helping to combat the social and financial exclusion experienced by the most disadvantaged members of society.

Accor SA is publicly listed on the Euronext Paris Stock Exchange (ISIN code: FR0000120404) and on the OTC Market (Ticker: ACRFY) in the United States.

For more information or to make a reservation, please visit accorhotels.group or accorhotels.com. Or join and follow us on Twitter and Facebook.

For the latest news about the Group, please visit www.twitter.com/AccorHotelsNews | www.accorhotels.group

To make your reservation, go to www.accorhotels.com

