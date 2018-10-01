Huawei hasn’t had the best 2018 thanks to controversies over the security of its phones and networking gear, but that’s not stopping the company from continuing to innovate in the wearables space. Based on details gathered by Israeli site Wisebuy, the company is around two weeks away from introducing the Huawei Watch GT, an all-purpose wearable with up to 14 days of battery life — depending on how you use it.

According to Wisebuy, the Watch GT was developed under the codename Fortuna, and features a circular 1.4-inch AMOLED screen with 454 by 454 resolution, plus a 420mAh battery. A marketing document leaked to Slashleaks claims that the watch will offer 14 days of continuous use at maximum, 7 days of use when its screen is in Always On mode, and 20 hours if its built-in GPS chip is active.

This impressive run time is believed to be attributable to an unnamed processor that could be Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 3100. By comparison, the just-released 44mm Apple Watch Series 4 has a similar-sized battery, yet promises only one day of continuous run time — even when its screen turns off automatically.

Because of its extended longevity, the Watch GT will be able to offer sleep tracking, as well as heart rate monitoring with “continuous” measurement. It will also be waterproof to 5ATM and include swimming monitoring, a compass, gyroscope, and altimeter.

Beyond the chip that’s inside, it’s still unknown whether the Watch GT will run Google’s WearOS or Huawei’s own operating system. Another potential point of concern is its size: At approximately 10.5mm thick and 46.5mm wide, it’s going to be on the large side, though users may well be willing to accept its footprint in exchange for its run time.

The Watch GT is expected to be officially announced on October 16 alongside new Mate 20 phones. It’s expected to carry a price tag in the $275 range.