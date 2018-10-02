CAMBRIDGE, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–October 2, 2018–

Kronos Bio, Inc. (Kronos), a Two River portfolio company, today announced that it has been named by FierceBiotech as one of 2018’s Fierce 15 biotechnology companies, designating it as one of the most promising private biotechnology companies in the industry for its pursuit of novel therapies against some of the most important and intractable targets in cancer research.

“It is an honor to have Kronos named by FierceBiotech as one of their Fierce 15 biotechnology companies for 2018,” said Norbert Bischofberger, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Kronos. “Fierce adeptly describes our pursuit of targets many have viewed as ‘undruggable.’ We believe our small molecule microarray (SMM) technology will enable us to engage recalcitrant targets and develop innovative therapies for cancer and other life altering diseases.”

The foundation of Kronos was built on over a decade of research into high-throughput screening strategies for chemical modulators of transcription factors and other recalcitrant targets in oncology. By combining small molecule microarrays with extensive know-how in biological assay development, Kronos’ technology platform enables high-throughput screens of chemical libraries against target proteins in a more physiologically relevant context. As a result, a single screening assay can identify compounds that bind or interfere with target protein activity directly, disrupt protein-protein or protein-DNA interactions, or indirectly modulate target protein activity by binding to co-factors or other protein complex members. This approach is ideally suited for rapid discovery of unique ligands that can be utilized in the generation of novel modulators or degraders of historically challenging targets such as transcription factors.

The Fierce 15 celebrates the spirit of being “fierce” – championing innovation and creativity, even in the face of intense competition. This is FierceBiotech’s 16th annual Fierce 15 selection. An internationally recognized daily report reaching a network of over 285,000 biotech and pharma industry professionals, FierceBiotech provides subscribers with an authoritative analysis of the day’s top stories. Every year FierceBiotech evaluates hundreds of private companies from around the world for its annual Fierce 15 list, which is based on a variety of factors such as the strength of its technology, partnerships, venture backers and a competitive market position.

About FierceBiotech

FierceBiotech is the biotech industry’s daily monitor, an email newsletter and web resource providing the latest biotech news, articles, and resources related to clinical trials, drug discovery, FDA approval, FDA regulation, patent news, pharma news, biotech company news and more. More than 150,000 top biotech professionals rely on FierceBiotech for an insider briefing on the day’s top stories. Signup is free at www.fiercebiotech.com/signup.

About Kronos Bio, Inc.

Kronos Bio is dedicated to the research and development of first-in-class therapies that modulate historically recalcitrant cancer targets. Leveraging industry-leading research into high-throughput screening strategies for chemical modulators of transcription factors and other challenging targets in oncology, Kronos utilizes its small molecule microarray (SMM) platform and extensive know-how in biological assay development to pursue novel therapies against some of the most important and intractable targets in cancer research. For more information, please visit www.kronosbio.com or follow the company on LinkedIn.

