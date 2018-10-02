Vayyar Imaging is announcing that its millimeter wave radar sensors can create 3D imaging of the environment inside and around a car to improve driver safety.

Vayyar has created 3D radar sensors that can see through walls, making better stud finders for carpenters and even figuring out if someone in your house stops breathing. The devices can send out low-frequency radio waves that bounce off objects, and Vayyar’s sensors can detect these objects and build a 3D map of a space. The company has sold hundreds of thousands of products to date.

The Tel Aviv company is providing the 3D radar imaging to car makers in the form of an Automotive Evaluation Kit. It delivers the millimeter wave 3D imaging tech on a chip, known as a system-on-a-chip (SoC). With the kit, automakers can equip their cars with sensor functions while keeping the overall count of sensors and cameras in an automobile low.

The company is announcing partnerships today with car makers Faurecia and Valeo.

Image Credit: Vayyar

“The automotive industry has long sought a technology that can bridge the gap between radar and LiDar,” said Raviv Melamed, CEO of Vayyar, in a statement.

Lidar uses a rotating laser light to detect objects in a 3D area. But Vayyar’s 3D sensors work by shooting a radio wave into a solid object and measuring all of the ways that the wave bounces around as it hits various objects. Vayyar collects the reflections and analyzes them, putting them back together as a 3D image in real time.

“I’m excited to announce … the creation of the world’s most-advanced radio frequency sensor technology,” Melamed said. “Our automotive sensors are powerful enough to enable radar with point cloud capabilities and have high enough resolution to differentiate between objects even in bad lighting or harsh weather conditions. Our technology will help protect drivers and prevent accidents even in the most severe conditions.”

Image Credit: Vayyar

Vayyar’s new automotive sensor kit includes its 77-81Ghz custom chip (application specific integrated circuit, or ASIC), featuring 48 transceivers, that includes internal digital signal processing (DSP). It includes an array of antennae and a USB interface. The company’s sensors reduce the overall cost and number of sensors needed for the vehicle, resulting in a better driving experience and increasing the possibilities for in-car sensor capabilities for car makers.

Vayyar’s Automotive Evaluation Kit enables breathing monitoring, location monitoring, activity level indication, emergency life detection in the case of an accident (including number of people and their status), passenger counting, assisted parking and driving, and point cloud representation.

The company has raised $79 million to date, and it has 80 employees.