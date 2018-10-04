HAYWARD, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–October 4, 2018–

Kinestral Technologies, Inc. today announced that the company has begun shipping Halio™ smart-tinting glass from its first large-scale factory located in Miaoli, Taiwan. Built to meet global demand, the new factory is producing the fastest tinting and most versatile electrochromic product available today. The first shipments are headed to customers in North America and Europe.

Halio smart-tinting glass looks like natural clear glass until it tints to darker neutral grays to block solar heat and reduce glare – automatically or on demand. Available in sizes up to 5 feet x 10 feet, Halio is being designed into commercial and residential buildings – from facades to skylights to interior walls and partitions. There are two variants: Halio blocks 98% of visible light, while Halio Black blocks 99.9% to deliver privacy and eliminate glare. To achieve Halio’s optical characteristics and unmatched performance, Kinestral developed new, now-patented technologies and processes.

“How we manufacture Halio is as innovative as the product itself,” said S.B. Cha, CEO of Kinestral Technologies. “By building upon proven methods used in the flat panel display industry, we will achieve similar production yields, enabling us to very quickly have the capacity to fulfill our mission to see Halio in every building and every home around the globe.”

Halio is available exclusively from Halio North America and Halio International, joint venture companies created by Kinestral and AGC, the world’s largest flat glass manufacturer. Architects and builders requesting a demo or pricing should visit halioglass.com.

About Kinestral Technologies

Headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area, Kinestral Technologies, Inc. develops technologies that transform glass into responsive, intelligent, and beautiful architectural elements. The company has a growing global patent portfolio in manufacturing, device processing, and smart window control systems. Halio™ smart-tinting glass is the company’s flagship product. Learn more at www.kinestral.com, and follow us @Kinestral and on LinkedIn.

