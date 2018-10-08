At DMA & Then, Tinyclues will detail the results of their AI-first targeting and campaign optimization solution with leading US educational travel client, Road Scholar.

Tinyclues, provider of a leading artificial intelligence (AI)-first marketing solution, announced today their sponsorship of DMA & Then, taking place in Las Vegas, NV October 7-9th.

Tinyclues will be at booth #507, where they will showcase the solution providing leading retailers and travel brands with an average of 49% increase in campaign revenue as well as dramatic improvements in customer engagement.

After opening their doors in North America in New York November 2017, Tinyclues has already seen tremendous growth in the region.

At DMA & Then, digital marketers from thousands of businesses will have an opportunity to gain insight into the positive results seen by Road Scholar during their joint “Whitepaper Live” Session. Road Scholar’s Evie Eich, Senior Manager of Circulation and Campaign Analytics, will be presenting alongside Francois Laxalt, Senior Director of Product Marketing for Tinyclues.

Road Scholar uses the Tinyclues solution to better target and plan their marketing strategy, specifically when it comes to selecting targets for the “journey” campaigns. “As a not-for-profit on a tight budget, we believe our communication campaigns can be optimized using artificial intelligence, helping us better target people at just the right time with just the adventures they’ll want,” said Steve August, VP Market Analytics at Road Scholar. “We have partnered with Tinyclues to be more efficient, while improving our ability to send highly relevant email communications to participants in a timely manner”.

At DMA, RoadScholar will share its best practices and impact on revenue and engagement.

Using Tinyclues’ AI-First marketing platform, enterprise retailers can:

Easily find among their customers the buyers in the days following a campaign

Increase traffic and revenue online and in-store

Optimize and orchestrate their omnichannel marketing plan

Re-activate low-activity customers

Many more Tinyclues success stories are available and more information about the product can be requested here.

About Tinyclues

Tinyclues is the leading AI-first Marketing Campaign Intelligence solution enabling companies to maximize revenue and customer engagement through intelligent campaign targeting and planning. Tinyclues’ solution uses deep learning to identify future buyers for any offer, in the days following a campaign. Companies such as AccorHotels, Brandalley, Cdiscount, Charles Tyrwhitt, Clarins, Club Med, Fnac Darty, Global Hotel Alliance, Lacoste, Manor, Road Scholar, Thomas Cook, TUI, Vente-privee, and Vestiaire Collective are using Tinyclues to optimize and orchestrate more than 600 million messages per month across channels such as email, mobile push notifications, direct mail, call centers and Facebook to generate quantified and sustainable additional revenue. Tinyclues has been listed as a Vendor to Watch in Gartner’s 2017 Magic Quadrant for Digital Marketing Analytics and as a Cool Vendor in Gartner’s 2018 Cool Vendor in Multichannel Marketing report.

