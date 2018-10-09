At its hardware event in New York City today, Google announced the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL, succeeding the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL, respectively. The headphone jack is still missing, and now the XL has an ugly notch, but maybe you’re OK with that.
Preorders begin today, and the devices will begin shipping on October 18. Before you get out your credit card, you might want to see exactly what you’re getting with the newest Pixels.
We’re assuming you’re not into Apple’s iPhone XR, iPhone XS, and iPhone XS Max, nor Samsung’s Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+, and Galaxy Note9. You want the latest Android software and the fastest updates, plus all of Google’s mobile software smarts.
The tables below show you what Google changed in terms of specs, comparing the Pixel 2 to the Pixel 3 and the Pixel 2 XL to the Pixel 3 XL.
|Pixel 2
|Pixel 3
|Price
|$649, $749
|$799, $899
|Storage
|64GB, 128GB
|64GB, 128GB
|Display
|5.0-inch, 1920×1080, 441 ppi
|5.5-inch, 2160×1080, 443 ppi
|CPU/GPU
|Snapdragon 835, Adreno 540
|Snapdragon 845, Adreno 630
|RAM
|4GB
|4GB
|Sensors
|Pixel Imprint, Active Edge
|Pixel Imprint, Active Edge
|Rear camera
|12.2MP, 1.4 μm; f/1.8
|12.2MP, 1.4 μm; f/1.8
|Video recording
|4K at 30fps
|4K at 30fps
|Front camera 1
|8MP, f/2.4
|8MP, f/1.8
|Front camera 2
|N/A
|8MP, f/2.2
|Connectivity
|Bluetooth 5.0, NFC
|Bluetooth 5.0, NFC
|Battery
|2700 mAh
|2915 mAh
|Resistance
|IP67
|IP68
|Height
|5.7 inches (145.7 mm)
|5.7 inches (145.6 mm)
|Width
|2.7 inches (69.7 mm)
|2.7 inches (68.2 mm)
|Depth
|0.3 inch (7.8 mm)
|0.3 inch (7.9 mm)
|Weight
|5.01 ounces (143 grams)
|5.22 ounces (148 grams)
|SIM card
|eSIM
|eSIM
|Project Fi
|Yes
|Yes
|Connector
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|OS
|Android Oreo
|Android Pie
|Colors
|Black, White, Blue
|Just Black, Clearly White, Not Pink
And now for the bigger phones:
|Pixel 2 XL
|Pixel 3 XL
|Price
|$849, $949
|$899, $999
|Storage
|64GB, 128GB
|64GB, 128GB
|Display
|6.0-inch, 2880×1440, 538 ppi
|6.3-inch, 2960×1440, 523 ppi
|CPU/GPU
|Snapdragon 835, Adreno 540
|Snapdragon 845, Adreno 630
|RAM
|4GB
|4GB
|Sensors
|Pixel Imprint, Active Edge
|Pixel Imprint, Active Edge
|Rear camera
|12.2MP, 1.4 μm; f/1.8
|12.2MP, 1.4 μm; f/1.8
|Video recording
|4K at 30fps
|4K at 30fps
|Front camera 1
|8MP, f/2.4
|8MP, f/1.8
|Front camera 2
|N/A
|8MP, f/2.2
|Connectivity
|Bluetooth 5.0, NFC
|Bluetooth 5.0, NFC
|Battery
|3520 mAh
|3430 mAh
|Resistance
|IP67
|IP68
|Height
|6.2 inches (157.9 mm)
|6.2 inches (158.0 mm)
|Width
|3.0 inches (76.7 mm)
|3.0 inches (76.7 mm)
|Depth
|0.3 inch (7.9 mm)
|0.3 inch (7.9 mm)
|Weight
|6.2 ounces (175 grams)
|6.49 ounces (184 grams)
|SIM card
|eSIM
|eSIM
|Project Fi
|Yes
|Yes
|Connector
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|OS
|Android Oreo
|Android Pie
|Colors
|Black, Black & White
|Just Black, Clearly White, Not Pink
If you’re going from the Pixel 2 to the Pixel 3, you’ll get about the same-size phone, slightly heavier, with a bigger screen and a larger battery. The same goes if you’re going from the Pixel 2 XL to the Pixel 3 XL, except you will get a slightly smaller battery. In both cases, you’ll be paying more, mainly for a faster processor and dual front-facing cameras. Oh, and Google has finally added support for IP68 dust and water resistance, like other Android flagships have had for years.