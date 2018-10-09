Presented by Cappasity

While delivering a convenient browsing experience and a wider assortment than can be usually found in brick-and-mortar stores, ecommerce still had limitations. It could not overcome consumers’ desire to study the product from all possible angles prior to purchase, nor could it convincingly replicate the in-store experience. At least it could not until now.

Thanks to 3D imaging, a retailer can provide customers with a graphical 3D product representation that is also interactive. With a 3D model, a customer can choose what part of the object they’d like to see. Zoom in or out? Rotate the object? View it in motion? All these features are easily accessible thanks to 3D imaging.

According to the Cappasity 3D imaging market research, 82 percent of visitors to the product page activate the 3D view, and 95 percent of respondents prefer an interactive 3D representation to video playback. So, it does not come as a surprise that 3D product imaging allows for significant increase in key metrics like conversion rate.

In fact, our recent partnership with TSUM, one of the largest luxury goods department stores in Eastern Europe, also in possession of one of the biggest 3D product image data bases in the world (more than 40,000 SKUs), has proven that Cappasity’s SaaS solution can do just that.

“We managed to increase conversion rate by almost 40 percent for products in categories which have been 3D digitized by Cappasity and have been clicked and viewed by visitors,” says Andreas Schmeidler, Chairman of TSUM. “3D is the technology that allows us to be innovative and differentiate from our competitors and we are seeing stronger customer engagement.”

Jazmín Chebar, a well-known designer brand in Latin America, specializing in chic womenswear, also noticed the difference that 3D product imaging can make. “As a luxury brand we deeply value this unique opportunity to show the quality and the materials of our high-end fashion products to our customers,” expalins Julieta Maidana, e-Commerce Manager at Jazmin Chebar. “The Cappasity solution helped us in that goal and moved us to a new stage of product representation with high-quality 3D images. We saw improvements in our conversion rates and time spent on the product page, and managed to achieve impressive results across all departments thanks to Cappasity 3D technology,”

Nothing is ever that simple, however, because not all solutions for 3D Product Imaging are equally effective. This difference can be largely attributed to three major weaknesses of current 3D imaging solutions for e-commerce: they require a lot of specific equipment, are too time-consuming and, consequently, do not work for large catalogs.

These three stumbling blocks have been successfully dealt with by our SaaS solution that now also permits brands to use the same 3D content with AR/VR devices.

Another question that retailers often ask is what types of products, aside from clothes and accessories, can be visualized in 3D.

The answer is — everything.

Objects that remain out of reach for traditional 3D technologies, such as 3D modeling and 3D scanning, which for the luxury segment are obsolete, by the way, are now no obstacle to 3D product imaging. Color black, shiny and glossy objects like silks, leathers and jewelry items, anything transparent, unusually shaped or textured… Basically the lion’s share of the luxury segment is fair play for Cappasity 3D product imaging solution.

We are now also providing our full-package SaaS solution to American Greetings, a creator and manufacturer of social expression products and the leader in e-greetings.

Considering that replicating the traditional shopping experience for greeting cards online is challenging with the current merchandising tools available, for American Greetings, 3D product imaging has solved a major problem. Product features frequently present on greeting cards such as glitter, foil, embossing, and other attachments can be difficult to appreciate with traditional 2D photography.

“We anticipate that consumers will appreciate the ability to rotate the card, see the features like glitter and foil, as well as reading the inside verse without clicking onto a separate image,” says Rob Matousek, General Manager at American Greetings. “The Cappasity technology will help consumers see and appreciate the creative design and quality craftsmanship of our products when shopping for greeting cards on americangreetings.com.”

These cases clearly demonstrate that enterprises want three things: to be different from their competitors, to interact with their customers in every possible way, even when it comes to imagery and, finally, they want and need data: conversion rates, dwell time, metrics that focus on user behavior and so on.

As business decision-making becomes steadily more data-driven, demand for measurable metrics is higher than ever.

But what if enterprises need data that they don’t even know exists? Here’s where Cappasity.AI comes into play.

Our AI analytics tool tracks the way potential customers interact with 3D images of products embedded into retailers’ websites and presents the most important metrics via a heat map. The map shows dwell time, points of customer interest, the best angles for thumbnail product positioning — metrics that provide valuable insight to effectively manage products and assortment and boost sales.

With the insights gathered by Cappasity.AI retailers will be able to improve content visualization and product design, choose the most pleasing color combinations among products and highlight the bestsellers. The accumulated data could be invaluable. For instance, let’s say that 100,000 customers spent twice as much time studying the back of a certain dress than they did the front and they zoomed in to see the stitching. To an insight-savvy marketing team this piece of information could prove decisive.

The type of data gathered by our analytics tool is completely new to the market and according to Smart Data Collective, the way “retailers track their inventory and consumer interest will soon be revolutionized” with the help of AI.

But the shopping experience does not end with ecommerce, in fact, physical stores are now seeing a renaissance of sorts.

The integration of physical stores with ecommerce is now closer than ever with retail giants like Walmart and Alibaba incorporating some of the most advanced technology yet to be seen by retailers. Walmart’s retail tech lab Store No. 8, is experimenting with virtual reality, while Alibaba Group demonstrates the ways to shop with the help of artificial intelligence in its first “FashionAI” concept store.

Another entry gate to interactive shopping is Digital Signage. Most have probably already seen digital kiosks at point of sales, but all you could check with them were boring product photos. Are just a couple of images enough to get the measure of the product and make an informed purchase decision without regretting it afterwards? We think not.

With that in mind, we have developed our brand new product which would bring not only online shopping but also shopping at physical stores to a brand new level. Cappasity has now launched new software for interactive kiosks.

What we offer is a newfangled 3D product imaging software for Digital Signage, that would allow customers to interact with goods the way they do in physical stores, making their shopping experience more interactive. Browsing the goods which are not available at stores, getting a purchase code and ordering home delivery — any scenario is possible. Retailers will be satisfied as they’ll be able to fuel better customer interactions and omnichannel experiences.

Now, 3D product imaging will be used not just for ecommerce, but for brick-and-mortar stores as well.



Kosta Popov, CEO and Founder of Cappasity — the company providing an easy and scalable platform for creation, embedding and analysis of 3D and AR/VR content — has a 16+ years successful track record as a software company CEO. Under Kosta’s lead, Cappasity successfully raised $4.9M and launched its platform and 3D digitizing software in 2017. Kosta is an expert in 3D technologies, SaaS solutions, and mobile applications and one of the top innovators of 2016 by Intel Software.

