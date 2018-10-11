Lumenetix Exclusively Recommends Pairing of ERP VLM Series LED Drivers with Lumenetix araya5 Light Engines for New Fixture Designs

MOORPARK, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–October 11, 2018–

ERP Power LLC (ERP), a leading provider of small, smart and connected LED drivers for the lighting industry, today announced a collaborative integration with the award winning Lumenetix araya5 tunable color light engines to ensure flawless and reliable performance. The ERP Power VLM Series optimization delivers precision power to tune light with accuracy, control, and consistency for architectural, commercial, retail, hospitality and entertainment applications. The Lumenetix araya5 Tunable Color feature set, powered by ERP Power LED drivers, replicates the color and beauty of full spectrum sunlight, provides access to a wide gamut of pastels and saturated colors, and delivers flicker-free dimming to 0.1%.

“Seeing is believing,” said Jeffrey Frank, CEO of ERP Power. “Lumenetix and ERP are delivering optimized integration to define the lighting industry’s next frontier of innovation. The opportunity to control the level and character of illumination makes it possible to see everything in a whole new light from fashion merchandising, hospitality experiences, and art museums, to the broadcast sets of ABC, CBS, NBC Universal, and PBS.”

The patented and patent-pending technologies from ERP and Lumenetix enable the replication of consistent natural light to be enjoyed over years of usage. ERP and Lumenetix deliver the broadest array of controls integration with support for Acuity Fresco, Avi-On, Casambi, DALI, DMX, LeGrand WattStopper, and Lutron EcoSystem to effortlessly commission a lighting project with dozens to thousands of fixtures.

“Our vision of tunable light becoming part of our daily lives will only be realized through an optimized integration of power conversion and control matched to the form and function of the specific application,” said Jim Kingman, CEO of Lumenetix. “ERP and Lumenetix have collaborated to achieve these design goals with rock-solid reliability. Whether an architectural light in a cathedral, or stage light for a major motion picture, the ERP drivers enable our light engines to perform flawlessly from electrical input to the interactive lighting experience.”

Effective immediately, Lumenetix exclusively recommends the pairing of ERP Power VLM Series constant voltage drivers with Lumenetix light engines in new fixture designs. This assures lighting fixture customers receive the most reliable color tuning and controls solution in the market today. The optimized integration between ERP Power drivers and Lumenetix light engines has been designed in California and built to last with a 5-year limited warranty.

About Lumenetix

Founded in 2010, Lumenetix is the technology leader in advanced light sources for commercial, residential and professional film/studio lighting applications. Lumenetix utilizes proprietary and patented manufacturing processes and controls to replicate and control the spectral quality of natural light while enabling access to millions of colors, from pastels to saturates. Lumenetix products are sold under the araya® and blanco® registered trademarks. www.lumenetix.com

About ERP Power

Established in 2004, ERP designs and manufactures small, smart and connected LED driver power electronics for architectural, commercial and industrial lighting applications. Powerful ERP products deliver an industry-leading combination of compact size, extensive dimmer compatibility, wireless controls, programmable output, and high efficiency at competitive cost. Headquartered in Moorpark, CA, ERP owns and operates its own ISO 9001 certified manufacturing facility to ensure quality of design, sourcing, production and testing. Learn more online at www.erp-power.com or by emailing SaveEnergy@erp-power.com.

About Angeles Equity Partners, LLC

Angeles Equity Partners, LLC is a private equity firm that invests in companies across a wide range of sectors and specifically targets businesses which it believes can directly benefit from the firm’s capabilities in operational transformation and strategic repositioning. This skill set drives the firm’s investment philosophy and, in its view, can help underperforming businesses reach their full potential. Learn more online at www.angelesequity.com.

If you would like more information about this topic, please contact Trenton Waterhouse at + 1 623 523 1672 or email SaveEnergy@erp-power.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181011005229/en/

ERP Power LLC

Trenton Waterhouse, + 1 623-523-1672

SaveEnergy@erp-power.com

www.erp-power.com