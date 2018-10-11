SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–October 11, 2018–

Qordoba, the world’s first UX content management platform, announced today Series B funding of $11.5 million, led by Aspect Ventures. In addition, Upfront Ventures, Rincon Ventures, Broadway Angels and Michael Stoppelman, the co-founder of Yelp, also participated in the round.

The company’s technology allows product and content strategy teams to manage UX copy on an integrated platform, where they can measure emotion, brand adherence, language style and tone of content. The investment will be used to accelerate development of Qordoba’s “EQ-AI,” which uses deep learning models to help computers understand human emotion in text. Qordoba has raised $21M to date.

“Product teams are on the hook to create emotionally resonant app experiences. It’s where we spend all of our time as users. But that is very hard to do,” said May Habib, founder and CEO of Qordoba. “With Qordoba, our customers see all of their app content in a single place and can predict in real-time whether the copy they write will work for the intended audience.”

Qordoba has seen fast growth in the technology and enterprise spaces, tripling revenue year over year. New customers include Visa, Marriott, Conde Nast, the NBA, Postmates and Sephora.

“We believe Qordoba has the potential to change how companies across industries develop software experiences for their users,” said Jennifer Fonstad, co-founder of Aspect Ventures. “The response to the product has been tremendous, and it’s clear that Qordoba’s customers – ranging from Fortune 500 companies to promising start-ups – are as excited about the product as we are at Aspect.”

Qordoba is at the forefront of the emerging field of content intelligence, which the technology analysis firm Forrester defines as “the use of AI technologies to understand and capture the qualities inherent in any content – its emotional appeal, subject matter, style, tone or sentiment.”

In the field of product development, the challenge of content intelligence is multiplied by the effort it requires to get copy changes through an application development workflow.

Qordoba provides teams with a platform to manage UX content across multiple apps and products. Its industry-leading NLP and emotion detection technology helps copywriters stay on-brand and on-message across user personas. Qordoba integrates with design and development tools, so that copy updates can be made without engineering resources. Companies like Postmates, VISA and Marriott use Qordoba’s platform to continuously optimize and deliver UI content for consistent and personalized user experiences across mobile, web and embedded applications. Qordoba is headquartered in San Francisco, Calif.

