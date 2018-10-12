CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–October 12, 2018–

Altris.AI (Altris, Inc) announced it has signed an agreement with a South Korean ophthalmic and optical medical equipment manufacturer Huvitz Co., Ltd. aimed at the development of customized deep learning solutions for retinal diseases detection unique for Huvitz HOCT-1/1F device, All-in-One PC integrated 3D Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) and Fundus Camera.

Altris.AI’s OCT and Fundus algorithms have been trained using anonymized OCT retinal scans as well as Fundus images collected during more than 12 years, and are able to detect more than 50 retinal diseases and conditions. Currently, Altris.AI’s solution is available in web and mobile version for structural retina analysis. The model shows the high level of performance with multi-disease classification accuracy more than 96%.

The main retinal conditions which Altris.AI model can detect:

• Normal retina;

• Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration;

• Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration;

• Diabetic Retinopathy;

• Retinal Hemorrhage;

• Retinal Detachment;

• Central Serous Retinopathy;

• Macular Pucker (Epiretinal Fibrosis);

• Degenerative Myopia;

• Vitreo-Macular Traction Syndrome;

• Vitreous Detachment;

• Macular Hole;

• Lamellar Macular Hole;

• Pseudohole;

• Central Retinal Vein Occlusion;

• Branch Retinal Vein Occlusion;

• Retinal Artery Occlusion;

• Pigment Choroidal Nevus;

• Solar Maculopathy;

• Chorioretinal scars;

• Vitelliform Dystrophy;

• Tapetoretinal Dystrophy;

• Retinitis Pigmentosa.

Altris.AI’s technology will complement Huvitz All-in-One 3D OCT and Fundus Camera device by adding new features for diagnostic support and automatic retinal diseases detection on OCT scans or Fundus images in combination or separately, which allows ophthalmologists and optometrists with basic knowledge to have higher level of performance as an experienced retinal imaging specialist in just couple of clicks.

About Altris.AI

Altris.AI (Altris, Inc) is a company which applies computer vision and deep learning trained algorithms to build innovative ophthalmology diagnosis real-time support platform for the automatic, structural and quantitative analysis and detection of glaucoma, age-related macular degeneration, diabetic retinopathy and other retinal diseases on Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) scans and Fundus images by learning from a large dataset of clinical cases. The company accumulated and legally owns one of the most massive anonymized databases of the retina, optic nerve scans, and images as well as clinical data. We continue increasing our dataset daily in our ophthalmology center with OCT, OCT-Angio scans and Fundus images.

For more information, please visit http://altris.ai

