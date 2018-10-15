Microsoft today announced it will disable Transport Layer Security (TLS) 1.0 and 1.1 by default in Microsoft Edge and Internet Explorer 11 “in the first half of 2020.” TLS 1.2 will thus be the default version, unless of course TLS 1.3 is available, even though we don’t know when TLS 1.0 and TLS 1.1 will be completely removed.

TLS is a cryptographic protocol designed to provide communications security over a computer network — websites use it to secure all communications between their servers and browsers. TLS also succeeds Secure Sockets Layer (SSL) and thus handles the encryption of every HTTPS connection.

The latest version, TLS 1.3, is supported by both Chrome and Firefox. Microsoft and Apple plan to support TLS 1.3 in future versions of Edge and Safari, respectively.

TLS 1.0 will turn 20 years old on January 19, 2019. Here is Microsoft’s explanation for finally disabling it:

Two decades is a long time for a security technology to stand unmodified. While we aren’t aware of significant vulnerabilities with our up-to-date implementations of TLS 1.0 and TLS 1.1, vulnerable third-party implementations do exist. Moving to newer versions helps ensure a more secure web for everyone. Additionally, we expect the IETF to formally deprecate TLS 1.0 and 1.1 later this year, at which point protocol vulnerabilities in these versions will no longer be addressed by the IETF.

Microsoft notes that “less than one percent of daily connections” in Microsoft Edge are using TLS 1.0 or TLS 1.1. That’s great news, but the company didn’t share usage for IE, which is likely much higher.

Microsoft is calling on sites to move off of TLS 1.0 and TLS 1.1 “as soon as is practical.” SSL Labs shows that 94 percent of sites today support TLS 1.2. If you’re a developer looking to move off these old versions of the protocol, you can easily test your site. Open the Internet Options Control Panel in Windows, go to Advanced, Security, and uncheck the “Use TLS 1.0” and “Use TLS 1.1” options.

Update at 9:30 a.m. Pacific: Google has joined in as well. TLS 1.0 and TLS 1.1 will be disabled altogether in Chrome 81, which will sometime after January 2020.