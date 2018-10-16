NEW YORK & LONDON & PARIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–October 16, 2018–

Tinyclues, the leading Campaign Intelligence solution, announced today that Alan Daifuku, an international IT expert, has joined the team as Data Protection Officer.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181016005572/en/

Alan Daifuku, DPO Tinyclues. (Photo: Business Wire)

Alan Daifuku began his career at Business Objects before joining SAP following the acquisition of Business Objects. At SAP, Alan first managed the delivery of a software solution for enterprise performance management; he then went on to manage workplace strategy and the implementation of collaborative tools for all SAP development teams worldwide. Subsequently, he joined a Swiss-based IT consulting firm, where he managed the department responsible for delivering IT solutions.

By joining Tinyclues, Alan takes on a new strategic role: Data Protection Officer. His goal is to ensure that Tinyclues’ processes, systems and data continue to comply with GDPR. In doing so, he gives advice and recommendations to the company on the interpretation and application of data protection rules; he also ensures that information systems and procedures protect the personal data of clients and employees. Lastly, he raises awareness internally and externally on the rights, obligations and responsibilities of data protection.

“Prior to the recruitment process, I attended Tinyclues’ first international user conference Tinyworld. I was really impressed by the unanimous enthusiasm of clients and the impact of campaign intelligence on revenue and customer experience,” says Alan. “The deep learning technology behind the product, the enthusiasm of the customers and the dedication of the team strongly motivated my decision to join this adventure. As Tinyclues attracts strong interest, echoed by the recent fundraising of $18 million, it is essential that the data at the heart of its business continues to remain rigorously in line with GDPR provisions. My role is also to explain this to partners and clients, and to reassure them. I am excited to join a team that embraces such an innovative solution.”

“The security and privacy of our clients’ data has always been paramount to Tinyclues,” said David Bessis, founder and CEO of Tinyclues. “Alan’s appointment will allow us to go one step further to ensure our ongoing and complete compliance with GDPR. Moreover, with his international career, he will be able to support all of our offices around the world in international data protection regulations.”

Alan Daifuku holds an Executive MBA from HEC Paris, where he acquired a global vision of a company’s strategic challenges. Passionate about hiking, you can find him regularly on the trails of the French Fontainebleau forest or in the Vosges.

About Tinyclues

Tinyclues is the leading AI-first Marketing Campaign Intelligence solution enabling companies to maximize revenue and customer engagement through intelligent campaign targeting and planning. Tinyclues’ solution uses deep learning to identify future buyers for any offer, in the days following a campaign. Companies such as AccorHotels, Brandalley, Cdiscount, Charles Tyrwhitt, Clarins, Club Med, Fnac Darty, Global Hotel Alliance, Lacoste, Manor, Road Scholar, Thomas Cook, TUI, Vente-privee, and Vestiaire Collective are using Tinyclues to optimize and orchestrate more than 600 million messages per month across channels such as email, mobile push notifications, direct mail, call centers and Facebook to generate quantified and sustainable additional revenue. Tinyclues has been listed as a Vendor to Watch in Gartner’s 2017 Magic Quadrant for Digital Marketing Analytics and as a Cool Vendor in Gartner’s 2018 Cool Vendor in Multichannel Marketing report.

For more information, visit http://www.tinyclues.com

Twitter: @tinyclues

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181016005572/en/

Tinyclues

Caroline Tailleferd

Tel: +33 6 11 64 87 37

E-mail: caroline.tailleferd@tinyclues.com