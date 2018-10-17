Intel is launching the Tech Learning Lab, a custom-built mobile container truck outfitted with virtual reality demo stations, powerful PCs, and IoT smart whiteboards.

The lab and its hands-on workshops are kicking off at the Bronx Academy of Letters, where attendees can get lessons in artificial intelligence, coding, and robotics. And the lab will make stops at schools and other education institutions through December 15 (including stops planned in Oakland, California).

Intel’s Tech Learning Lab tour is a multi-city educational effort that will bring innovative teaching methods to educators across the country. The aim is to use technology (like virtual reality) to help students prepare for college by developing fundamental career skills, such as communication, collaboration, self-awareness, problem-solving, critical thinking, and more.

The VR experiences include location-based edutainment; a virtual field trip to the Renwick Gallery at the Smithsonian American Art Museum in Washington, D.C.; and a robotics lab, chemistry lab, dissection lab, arts lab, and space lesson.