Silicon Valley startup Got It provides on-demand experts in seconds for people who need more than just a Google search to answer research questions. In development for a few years, the company has managed to sign up thousands of human researchers to answer queries for its search engine.

Now, via its new Excelchat app, the company is providing those on-demand experts for Slack, the popular company communications platform. The aim is to boost real-time collaboration and productivity for spreadsheet users.

Slack users will be able to type “/excelchat” then summarize their spreadsheet-related problem and share a spreadsheet. Within 30 seconds, the user will be matched with a trusted expert for chat messaging sessions in increments of 20 minutes, using a shared spreadsheet as a collaborative workspace. The expert can be brought in to answer the questions, but the expert never sees what is being discussed by team members in the Slack channel.

“The key is this is a more secure way of getting expertise,” said Peter Relan, CEO of Burlingame, California-based Got It, in an interview with VentureBeat.

Excelchat is a first-of-its-kind “experts in seconds” bot-based app for Slack, with dynamically provisioned guest access, and new AI-based data privacy and auditing capabilities for collaborative tasks such as formulas, vlookups, pivots, conditional formatting, error checking, or any task in a spreadsheet that users choose. The first 100 logins from unique Slack organizations will get free trials.

Image Credit: Studio 9+

Sensitive information in Sheets is automatically obfuscated before the Expert sees the spreadsheet. Slack, one of the fastest-growing business apps in history, strengthens productivity primarily through internal team collaboration. Got It, the first on-demand platform with “Experts in seconds” as its mission, has developed a fully vetted and continuously audited Expert network in 79 countries, with thousands of Experts.

Got It’s user base for Excelchat comes from multiple industry segments, including real estate, financial services, construction, health care, IT consulting, manufacturing, and retail.

“Slack users can now step outside their internal Slack teams to seek on-demand help from vetted and trusted experts without having to screen for, interview and negotiate with freelancers over a period of hours or days,” Relan said.

Over time, Got It will add support for Microsoft Teams users.

“Got-it.ai is an amazing service that has turned me into a much more productive user,” said Joseph DeLorenzo of the real estate company Compass, in a statement. “I get things done faster and better, with fewer errors in 20 minute sessions. Their connection time of 30 seconds is remarkable. And sometimes I can just ask them to add polish to my data with great charts for my clients.”

A data privacy AI automatically detects sensitive information such as credit card numbers, Social Security numbers, etc., present in the sheet and obfuscates those cells before the Expert sees the shared worksheet. An auditing AI also continuously monitors the chat session between the user and the Expert for user happiness and Expert responsiveness to user questions in the chat session, providing real-time feedback to the Expert to ensure the user is totally satisfied at the end of the session.