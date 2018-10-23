Patented JVLM Series Provides 100W of UL-Listed Class 2 Power Integrated in a Low-Profile Junction Box

ERP Power LLC (ERP), a leading provider of small, smart and connected LED drivers for the lighting industry, and Elemental LED (Elemental), a leading U.S. based engineering and technology company that manufactures LED lighting solutions, today introduced the world’s smallest UL-listed junction box/driver combination designed for electricians to simplify installation and ensure code compliance for LED lighting projects. The UL-Listed JVLM Series provides 40, 60 or 100W of Class 2 constant voltage power integrated within a patented low-profile junction box. The integrated JVLM solution is one-third the footprint and one-sixth the total size of competitor solutions while delivering peace of mind safety for architectural, commercial, retail and hospitality linear lighting applications.

JVLM Series Integrated LED Lighting Power Supply and Junction Box (Photo: Business Wire)

“ERP and Elemental have integrated innovative technology into a superior design,” said Jeffrey Frank, CEO of ERP Power. “We listened to the challenges faced by LED lighting project electrical contractors, then collaborated, tested and certified the JVLM Series to maximize performance, safety, and ease of installation. General contractors and electricians say ‘WOW!’ when they see how small and lightweight this solution is for powering LED lighting projects.”

“We continuously enable LED lighting technology advances by listening to our customers,” said Matt John, Chief Strategy Officer of Elemental LED. “We created a patented design to directly solve installation challenges. Working alongside ERP to specify, validate and manufacture the innovative JVLM Series solution has been a fantastic experience.”

The JVLM Series power electronics design delivers more than double the density of the previous generation ERP platform, while delivering 5 times the power density of current industry competitors. Initial models are available in 100W, 60W, and 40W capacity to help LED lighting fixture manufacturers meet the technical requirements of ENERGY STAR®, California Title 24 and the DesignLights Consortium (DLC) specifications. ERP Power drivers are designed in California and built to last with a 5-year limited warranty.

The JVLM Series products are currently available in sampling quantities with production lead times of 6-10 weeks.

About Elemental LED

Elemental LED, founded in 2008, is a leading North American based engineering and technology company with offices in Nevada, California, China and the United Kingdom. We manufacture an extensive high-quality portfolio of lighting, power supplies, and controls. We specialize in superior patented linear, accent, and task LED lighting featuring unparalleled CRI and R values with flawless, and vibrant high-fidelity color rendering. We are proud to be America’s largest provider of low voltage linear LED lighting, inspiring lighting professionals with our innovative technology, unmatched quality, and best-in-class customer experience.

About ERP Power

Established in 2004, ERP designs and manufactures small, smart and connected LED driver power electronics for architectural, commercial and industrial lighting applications. Powerful ERP products deliver an industry-leading combination of compact size, extensive dimmer compatibility, wireless controls, programmable output, and high efficiency at competitive cost. Headquartered in Moorpark, CA, ERP owns and operates its own ISO 9001 certified manufacturing facility to ensure quality of design, sourcing, production and testing. Learn more online at www.erp-power.com or by emailing SaveEnergy@erp-power.com.

About Angeles Equity Partners, LLC

Angeles Equity Partners, LLC is a private equity firm that invests in companies across a wide range of sectors and specifically targets businesses which it believes can directly benefit from the firm’s capabilities in operational transformation and strategic repositioning. This skill set drives the firm’s investment philosophy and, in its view, can help underperforming businesses reach their full potential. Learn more online at www.angelesequity.com.

