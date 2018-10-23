Fidelity Executive Previously Led the Financial Services Firm’s Cryptocurrency and Blockchain Technology Incubator

Bloq, Inc., a leading blockchain technology company, today announced the appointment of Hadley Stern as its first chief operating officer.

At Bloq, Stern will be responsible for guiding the company in its next growth phase as it develops advanced blockchain software and services for both enterprise companies and the emerging category of blockchain-native businesses and networks.

“Hadley has distinguished himself as a fearless innovator,” said Matthew Roszak, co-founder and chairman of Bloq. “As the shared surface area between conventional enterprises and the world of cryptocurrency expands, there is absolutely no better partner than Hadley for this role as we pursue continued, rapid growth in our business.”

Stern joins Bloq after seventeen years at Fidelity Investments, one of the world’s largest asset managers with over $7 trillion under management. Stern most recently led the cryptocurrency and blockchain incubator within the firm’s innovation lab, Fidelity Labs. Previous roles at Fidelity included innovation strategy and product development leadership. Among his accomplishments, Stern was responsible for leading the development of Fidelity’s first iPhone App and launching Fidelity on Facebook and Twitter. Prior to joining Fidelity in 2001, Stern led the User Experience team at the Boston office of Razorfish.

“I am proud to join a company that has attracted so many of its industry’s best thought leaders and builders, who are actively preparing businesses for a blockchain- and token-powered future,” said Stern. “I look forward to applying my decade-plus experience in building teams and delivering innovative products to market, as we work together to bring the power and vision of the token economy to life.” (Stern further elaborated on his new position on Medium.)

Stern authored the book iPod and iTunes Hacks through the O’Reilly Media Group and holds 16 patents for a variety of technologies and business processes.

