Brings innovative and easy to use AI powered secure Wi-Fi to homes and small businesses

SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–October 23, 2018–

Gryphon Online Safety, a San Diego tech startup founded by the people that brought you the MiFi mobile hotspot, announced today that they have been granted allowance on one of the key patents covering the technology behind their machine learning-based content filtering.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181023005235/en/

In the underserved consumer and SMB network protection space, Gryphon is a simple-yet-powerful WiFi mesh router that uses machine learning to make it easy for parents to manage and protect their children’s online activities. With a reoccurring network protection as a service business model, the platform works in the background, providing 24/7 protection with malware, ransomware and intrusion prevention for all the connected devices on the network. Additionally, the intuitive Gryphon Connect mobile app allows for real-time requests and approvals, ability to view browsing history, alerts of suspicious network activities, and easy network management.

Gryphon was started as a Kickstarter project about 18 months ago. Then successfully completed an oversubscribed equity crowd funding round earlier this year on SeedInvest, where they raised over $1.4 million along with other private investors and angel groups. The product is now shipping in volume and is one of the best rated secure routers on Amazon.

“We have a number of patents in the pipeline and are pleased that we have received allowance for one of our key patents,” said Mr. Arup Bhattacharya, CTO of Gryphon. “With the explosive growth of connected devices in our homes and small businesses, we believe making enterprise level network protection simple and scalable will be essential for expanding the market. This grant is a significant win for Gryphon and a validation of the ground breaking work that our technical team is doing in this area.”

The Gryphon secure mesh router is available for order on the company’s website as well as Amazon.

For more information, visit www.gryphonconnect.com.

About SeedInvest:

Founded in 2011, SeedInvest is an equity crowdfunding platform that connects startups with investors online. SeedInvest is one of the few equity crowdfunding platforms that vets the companies that they offer to ensure high-quality investments for their investor community. Visit www.seedinvest.com for investment opportunities.

GRYPHON™, Gryphon Connect™, Gryphon HomeBound™ is a registered trademark of Gryphon Online Safety, Inc.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181023005235/en/

Gryphon Online Safety

John Wu, CEO

john@gryphonconnect.com

www.gryphonconnect.com