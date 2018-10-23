HP introduced some of its most important products for the fall, ranging from new laptops with the latest Intel processors to a new USB-C fingerprint-reading mouse.

HP’s latest commercial, creative, and consumer products are designed for people whose work lives and personal lives are blending together, said Mike Nash, chief technologist in HP’s Personal Systems Group, in a briefing with the press.

“It’s all about reinventing PC experiences. It’s blending personal and work lives,” said Nash. “The key is to let people get things done and collaborate.”

It’s not so much about making premium computers that emphasize speeds and feeds. Now there’s a balance of battery life, form factor, reliability, and personal expression, even in the commercial markets, Nash said. HP’s new laptops emphasize fanless designs, long battery lives, performance, personal style, and security for peace of mind.

At the same time, Nash said that “one size doesn’t fit all” across creative, commercial, and consumer markets.

Earlier this month, HP introduced its Z by HP laptops and services aimed at creative professionals.

EliteBook x360 1040 G5

The products include a commercial laptop, the EliteBook x360 1040 G5. HP says it is the smallest and lightest 14-inch business laptop that can be converted into a tablet.

The 14-inch laptop balances mobility and productivity, and it is the sweet spot for medium and large businesses, said Alex Thatcher, director of new product introduction for commercial PCs at HP.

The EliteBook comes with i5 or i7 quad-core Intel 8th Gen Core processors, up to two terabytes of storage, and 32 gigabytes of main memory. It has optional gigabit 4G LTE connectivity, which is 79.5 percent faster than 4G LTE.

Its 700-nits display is 40 percent brighter than the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon laptop, and it has up to 17 hours of battery life. Three microphones handle noise reduction, respond to Alexa-style voice commands, and enable clear conference call input from people who are four meters away from the device.

You can charge 50 percent of the battery in 30 minutes. The device is 10 percent smaller than the previous laptop, its side bezels are 41 percent smaller, and the chin is 31 percent thinner. The whole thing weighs less than 3 pounds and accepts touch and pen input. Available in October for $1,500, the EliteBook meets military specifications for durability and features a unibody aluminum chassis with fewer screws.

The first EliteBooks came out in 2008. After 10 years, the devices are far thinner than they used to be. They are now half the weight of the first machines.

The EliteDisplay E243D

The HP EliteDisplay E243D is a 23.8-inch docking monitor with a USB-C connector. The display goes on sale in December for $330.

It has a “privacy webcam,” or a web camera that pops up out of the screen when you want to use it. When you don’t want to use it, you push it down.

A USB-C cable provides power.

The USB Fingerprint Reader Mouse

HP is also announcing a new USB-C mouse with a built-in fingerprint reader, on sale for $50 in December.

It helps you log into your PC without a password, thanks to an embedded fingerprint sensor that handles the authentication within the mouse.

After a one-time enrollment via your PC’s Windows Hello screen, you place your finger on the sensor for a quick scan and template match to log in each time without a password or PIN.

You can lock down your fingerprint with a sensor that securely encrypts and stores its digital template inside the mouse and only transmits a pass or fail each time you login, Thatcher said.

“It’s a little thing, but it saves a lot of time,” he said.

Custom laser-cut skins for EliteBooks

HP has a partnership with Zazzle to let customers create their own custom laser-cut precision skins. Zazzle makes skins that fit closely on the laptops, allowing people to express their taste on the cover of their business laptops. The skins use “ultra digital flexible vinyl,” a pressure-sensitive synthetic material. Applying it takes minutes, and you can order one now for $20 and up.

The Spectre 13″ x360 and Spectre 15″ x360

HP introduced its HP Spectre Folio with a leather case earlier this month, and it’s introducing more laptops for people like millennials, 82 percent of whom say a laptop is critical for their everyday life. Now HP has two new models of its Spectre lineup, the HP Spectre 13 x360 and Spectre 15 x360.

The 13-inch model is 14.5 millimeters thick, weighs 2.9 pounds, and has 22.5 hours of battery life. It uses Intel 8th Gen quad-core processors, and it has the option for gigabit 4G LTE connectivity.

Ai-Kuan Lim, director of new product introduction for consumer PCs at HP, said in a briefing that the gem-cut design on the corners of the device reflect a “jeweler’s touch.” You can plug a USB-C cable into the faceted edge of the corner of the laptop. The power button is also located on another faceted edge.

The bezel is 5.7 percent narrower than last year’s model. It also has a “privacy camera kill switch” on the side of the laptop, which can defeat attempts to hack your webcam.

The HP Spectre 15 x360, meanwhile, has a 15-inch display and new Intel Coffee Lake six-core processors. It has an option for Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 Ti with MaxQ design, and it has 17.5 hours of battery life.

It is 19.35 millimeters thick, and its bezels are 11.9 percent narrower than last year’s model. The 13-inch model sells for $1,150 for the base model, and the 15-inch sells for $1,390.