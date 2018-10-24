We said enough vague talk about the possibilities of AI — let’s see the results. And at this year’s VB Summit, we selected a special group of young and innovative companies who are demonstrating real business impact with AI. As part of the AI Innovation Showcase competition, these five entrepreneurs showed us that they were using AI for real-world, measurable, tangible impact on their business or within their vertical.

They were each given five minutes to present to the VB Summit audience as well as to a panel of venture capital judges consisting of Ben Narasin, Venture Partner at NEA; Sarah Catanzano, Principal at Amplify Partners; and Arif Janmohamed, Partner at Lightspeed Ventures.

The esteemed panel chose Gong.io as the clear winner, with its claim of being the first conversation intelligence platform to analyze end-to-end customer communications. These communications are captured from voice via telephone, video conferencing, and as Udi Ledergor, Gong’s VP of marketing revealed onstage, email, too. The new capability comes with the launch of Beat, the first version of Gong to include the email-analysis technology acquired from Ondigo several months ago.

Gong also announced at VB Summit an upgrade to its Whisper capabilities, the company’s automatic sales coach, which provides sales executives with personalized tips and guidance for improvement after sales calls. Ledergor announced that the latest version of Whisper provides specific insights into topics, or “talk tracks” that the salesperson used during their last call, which is intended to highlight potential areas for improvement.

The other four companies that Gong beat: Algorithmia, Datatron, Metadata, and Pipeline.