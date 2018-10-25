Accomplished Private Equity Professional from Apollo and KKR Expands Deal Execution Capabilities

Angeles Equity Partners, LLC (AEP), a private investment firm focused on value creation through operational transformation, today announced Frank Spelman has joined the firm as a managing director. Spelman joins AEP with more than a decade of private equity experience sourcing, evaluating, structuring, executing and monitoring investments at Apollo Global Management and Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co.

“Frank Spelman is a high caliber addition to our team – he is a seasoned investor with an exceptional background in private equity,” said Jordan Katz, co-founder and managing partner of Angeles Equity Partners. “We are confident his skillset and intellect will be great assets to our firm.”

AEP focuses on investments in North American-based companies across a wide range of sectors, specifically targeting businesses which it believes can directly benefit from the firm’s capabilities in operational transformation and strategic repositioning. AEP primarily pursues control-oriented equity investments in closely held or family-owned businesses, and non-core subsidiaries of larger companies, as well as buy-and-build opportunities with proven executives.

“We believe Frank is a smart, talented investor with a proven ability to connect with sellers and management teams,” said Timothy Meyer, co-founder and managing partner of Angeles Equity Partners. “We are excited to have Frank join the Angeles team and lead our efforts in several key sectors – chemicals and industrial goods, and industrial technology, manufacturing and services.”

Prior to joining Angeles Equity Partners, Frank Spelman was a principal at Apollo Global Management, and before that, at Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. Frank began his career as an analyst in the Mergers & Acquisitions Group at Gleacher Partners. Spelman earned a B.S. in Economics, magna cum laude, from The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania.

About Angeles Equity Partners, LLC

Angeles Equity Partners, LLC is a private equity firm that invests in companies across a wide range of sectors and specifically targets businesses which it believes can directly benefit from the firm’s capabilities in operational transformation and strategic repositioning. This skill set drives the firm’s investment philosophy and, in its view, can help underperforming businesses reach their full potential. Learn more online at www.angelesequity.com.

