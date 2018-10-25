SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–October 25, 2018–

Sverica Capital Management LP (“Sverica”), a private equity investment firm, announced today that they have made an investment in Gorilla Logic (“Gorilla Logic” or the “Company”). The investment marks Sverica’s seventh platform investment from its fourth fund.

Based in Boulder, CO, Gorilla Logic provides software development and consulting services through high-performance, distributed Agile teams both onshore in the U.S. and nearshore from its development center in Costa Rica. Gorilla Logic’s capabilities include UI / UX design, front and back end development, DevOps, QA, Security, IoT, and Big Data for both web and mobile applications, with a cloud-first approach as a Microsoft Gold Partner, and an Amazon Web Services (AWS) Consulting Partner.

Stu Stern, CEO and co-founder said “We are excited for Gorilla Logic to enter into the next phase of growth and capitalize on the foundation we’ve built as a leading provider of nearshore Agile software development teams. Sverica has a track record of supporting companies at our stage through continued growth, and they recognize the value of our service offering as well as the strong culture of excellence that we’ve built at the Company. We are pleased to have them as Partners.”

“We believe Gorilla Logic is well-positioned for continued growth given the positive trends we see around the increasing proliferation and importance of software applications, digital transformation, and the adoption of DevOps and Agile software development methodologies. The Company’s longstanding relationships with blue chip enterprise customers signifies their ability to execute and truly become a strategic partner for the software development organizations they serve,” said Frank Young, Managing Partner at Sverica.

About Gorilla Logic

Gorilla Logic was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Boulder, CO with a nearshore software development center in San Jose, Costa Rica. The Company employs nearly 300 software developers with a wide range of full stack capabilities. Gorilla Logic partners with software development organizations of enterprises to increase their success rate and accelerate their time to market with purpose-built Agile software development teams. For more information please visit www.gorillalogic.com

About Sverica

Sverica is a leading lower-middle-market-focused private equity firm that has raised over $700 million of investment capital across four funds. The firm acquires and actively builds companies that are, or could become, leaders in their industries. Since 2001, Sverica has maintained a “high touch” operating philosophy of taking an active role in portfolio companies. Sverica devotes significant internal resources to help its management teams develop and execute growth strategies. For more information, please visit www.sverica.com

