Top 5 Finalist for 2018 Start Up of the Year Award from (CTA), Innovate Celebrate Event

Runner Up for Best Clinical Manuscript at the American Rhinologic Society (ARS) Annual Meeting

MENLO PARK, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–October 25, 2018–

Tivic Health Systems, Inc. has been selected as one of the TOP 5 FINALISTS at last week’s Startup of the Year event in Boston. This prominent three-day event, named Innovate Celebrate, is co-hosted by Consumer Technology Association (CTA) and Established (formerly TechCo Media). This is the premiere global conference bridging the gap between the very best emerging startups and the world’s leading technology brands. “All of us at Tivic Health are honored to be a part of the TOP 5 FINALISTS out of some 1,000 entrepreneurs who applied and the 100 semifinalists,” said Jennifer Ernst, CEO and Co-founder of Tivic Health Systems.

Earlier in October at their annual meeting, the American Rhinologic Society (ARS) recognized Stanford Sinus Center and sponsor Tivic Health with Runner Up for Best Clinical Manuscript. The manuscript described a sham-controlled pivotal study in which Tivic Health’s ClearUP Sinus Pain Relief device was found to significantly reduce sinus pain. “It was a wonderful surprise to be recognized by the Ear Nose and Throat physician community in this way. The level of competition is incredibly high and our paper on the ClearUP Sinus Pain Relief device study was able to stand out, indicating enthusiasm from the clinical community about this innovative new treatment,” said Blake Gurfein, PhD, Tivic Health’s VP of Research and Scientific Affairs and Assistant Professor at UC San Francisco.

Tivic Health is actively engaging with investor communities in preparation for the ClearUP™ Sinus Pain Relief launch.

FDA 510 K clearance is pending. ClearUP™ Sinus Pain Relief is an investigational technology. Claims have not been evaluated by the FDA. This device is not currently for sale in the U.S.

About Tivic Health Systems Inc.

Tivic Health Systems Inc. (Tivic Health™) is a bioelectronic device company dedicated to developing microcurrent therapy solutions for chronic diseases and conditions. Tivic Health’s first product, ClearUP™ Sinus Pain Relief, targets sinus pain associated with chronic sinusitis, allergic rhinitis and other common sources of sinus pain.

Tivic Health, founded in 2016, is part of a $6.2B global neuromodulation industry. The team is dedicated to harnessing the power of neuromodulation for home use products, empowering people to improve their health and quality of life.

Forward Looking Statement

This news release contains forward-looking statements that are based on the current expectations and beliefs of Tivic Health Systems Inc. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements, including FDA clearance, product launch and timing.

