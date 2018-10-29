Epidemiological data isn’t hard to come by — about 12.8 billion medical and health studies were published between 1980 and 2012, according to the Web of Science scientific citation database. The real trouble is surfacing research related to specific topics and separating bogus studies from reproducible ones, which is part of the reason 35 percent of physicians don’t change their clinical practices based on medical literature.

That’s where H1, a live data insights platform for diseases, comes in. The New York startup announced this week a $6 million funding round led by Shore Group, which has incubated the company over the past year.

Cofounder Ariel Katz said it’ll use the capital to hire on new data scientists and engineers.

“Now that we are on solid footing, with a clear path to growth, we’re excited to operate independently,” Katz said. “[We’ve] established ourselves in the health care data space.”

H1’s platform, at its core, is driven by machine learning. As Katz explained, it’s able to find data from any public clinical and scholarly database in the world, drawing on curated data from “hundreds of thousands” of website profiles and conference presentations. The numbers speak for themselves: H1’s tools search across more than 250,000 academic researchers, 250,000 clinical trials, 50 million journal articles, and 750,000 clinicians and physicians.

The startup’s colorfully branded product suite — H1 Ada, H1 Curie, and H1 DaVinci — is organized around several distinct domains.

Ada provides institution and expert profiles, mapping names and leads to records of work and interest. Users can drill down by therapeutic area, clinical trial, drug, or disease, and find every health care professional and life science researcher in the U.S.

Curie’s focus is analysis. It drills into health care practitioners’ literature, domains of expertise, clinical trials, and affiliations, highlighting any conferences they’ve attended, drugs they’ve worked on, and their contact information and coauthor network. Additionally, it provides visualization tools that allow H1 customers to benchmark and normalize assessments in any given research field or therapeutic area.

DaVinci, last but not least, is a set of concierge services that build curated profiles of a company and perform competitive research. Market landscape and competitive intelligence reports start at $10,000; opportunity identification is $30,000.

According to Katz and Ian Sax, CEO of Shore Group, H1 has signed “well over” seven figures in revenue across “some of the largest” biopharmaceutical companies.

“H1 has been very successful in developing technology that surfaces hard-to-find health care data, and arms clients with that data so they can make better and faster data-driven decisions along their development pipeline,” Sax said. “Ariel has opened our eyes to the big opportunities in health care data, and we are excited to continue to invest in H1.”

Artificial intelligence is transforming health care, which is hardly news to folks who’ve followed Google subsidiary DeepMind’s collaboration with the U.K.’s National Health Service or Nvidia’s recent investments in medical imaging. According to a recent CB Insights report, AI startups have raised $4.3 billion across 576 funding rounds since 2013, topping all other industries.

Meanwhile, Global Market Insights forecasts the AI health care market will exceed $10 billion by 2024, with AI-based medical imaging and diagnosing growing more than 40 percent to $2.5 billion.