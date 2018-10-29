GIBRALTAR–(BUSINESS WIRE)–October 29, 2018–

Geon Network Limited “GEON Network” today launched its augmented reality (AR) and blockchain app.

“We are excited to introduce our groundbreaking app,” says Robert Radek, CEO of GEON Network. “GEON is a mix of location, AR, and cryptocurrency on a blockchain-powered platform that opens up a world of possibility for gaming, charity, retail, and many other industries.”

The 1.0.0 release allows anyone to use their phone to create and find two types of customizable AR beacons or “Geons”: a Geon with Geon Coins and a “Secret Message” Geon. These Geons can take any shape and can be seen and accessed by anyone with the GEON app.

“Secret Message” Geons can hold discount codes, secret messages or game clues. Geons with Geon coins hold digital coins that, in future versions of the app, can be converted to crypto or fiat currency. Both types can be created anywhere in the world, as long as the user has the GEON app.

“GEON Network’s app will allow users to securely transfer, exchange and store value, regardless of the local infrastructure – using only a smartphone,” says Radek. “It’s like Pokemon Go meets Foursquare, but with more features and real rewards.”

Some ways GEON 1.0.0 can be used:

GEON users can hide clues in “Secret Message” Geons and scatter them across a city for scavenger hunts or geocaching.

Business owners can create Geons in their stores, load them with discount codes and other GEON users can access them and receive discounts on merchandise or services.

By 2021, the combined market size of augmented and virtual reality is expected to reach 215 billion U.S. dollars. With tech giants helping developers secure the right tools, the development of new software will rise dramatically. In addition, the use of location-based software for hyper-local relevant content and ads is proving to be hugely effective in engaging with consumers worldwide.

“The unique combination of AR and location, with the added tool of secure value transfer, means the applications are endless,” says Radek. “We are excited to get the app into the hands of users and developers and to explore the many ways it can be used.”

Download the app here: https://www.geon.network/

About GEON– www.geon.network

GEON Network is a platform that delivers a brand-new class of applications based on geolocation. Secured by blockchain technology and enhanced by augmented reality, GEON Network represents an entirely new way to distribute value.

What makes GEON Network stand out is that the recipient does not have to have an address stored on the blockchain in order to receive funds. Instead, they simply provide a proof-of-location to validate the transaction on the network. All of that is done via the GEON Network app running on IOS/Android.

The GEON Network App is a tool which helps you securely transfer, exchange and store value, regardless of the local infrastructure – using only a smartphone. The transfer of value is done via Geons – virtual beacons planted in specific locations via the GEON App. Geon beacons hold Geon Coins, which can be acquired either by converting fiat or cryptocurrency, or through geomining, a brand-new mining concept based on proof-of-location, introduced by the GEON Network.

GEON – Set. Fill. Share. Repeat.

