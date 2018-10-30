Company Announces Funding from Samsung NEXT, Sequoia Seed and CloudScale Capital Partners

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–October 30, 2018–

Edgeworx launched out of stealth today, announcing funding from Samsung NEXT, Sequoia Seed and CloudScale Capital Partners. The company aims to disrupt the edge computing market, announcing the availability of its open-source ioFog platform. Edgeworx ioFog allows users to “bring their own edge” by enabling any device or hardware to become a secure software platform.

Targeting developers, ioFog makes it simple to deploy and manage any application or containerized microservices at the edge. As security is a big concern for customers in production, Edgeworx is the first to design security for both hardware and software at the edge rather than repurposing security models originally designed for the cloud.

“Edgeworx is solving the most critical challenges faced when attempting to deploy secure applications at the edge without re-inventing existing cloud apps,” said Dr. Hossein Eslambolshi, technical advisor to Facebook and an Edgeworx investor with CloudScale. “Edgeworx is doing for the edge what Android did for mobile phones,” added the former CTO and CIO of AT&T.

“At Samsung NEXT, we believe the trend towards decentralization will have a profound effect on vertical markets by accelerating adoption of edge computing and IoT technology in industries,” said Raymond Liao, a managing director of Samsung NEXT Ventures. “Edgeworx’s edge computing platform builds on this belief, enabling the ioFog open source developers to transform their own vertical markets. With this comes great potential for those industries to be at the forefront of the next computing paradigm.”

In development and usage for nearly four years, ioFog has been released under the banner of the Eclipse Foundation. Leveraging ioFog’s container-based architecture, the vibrant ioFog developer community contributed hundreds of microservices to the ioFog marketplace, which have been deployed more than 40,000 times.

Available today, it focuses on three foundational technologies for developers:

Intelligent : Edgeworx ioFog Engine turns any compute hardware into an intelligent edge device capable of remotely deploying and managing microservices. Edgeworx monitors the health and resources, so users can operate their edge effectively at scale.

: turns any compute hardware into an intelligent edge device capable of remotely deploying and managing microservices. Edgeworx monitors the health and resources, so users can operate their edge effectively at scale. Connected : Edge-To-Edge Mesh Network creates a private connection between all of a user’s edge devices. No trips to the cloud required and no more VPNs and NAT layers to deal with, so communication and data migration become simple.

: creates a private connection between all of a user’s edge devices. No trips to the cloud required and no more VPNs and NAT layers to deal with, so communication and data migration become simple. Secure: Pure Edge Security, designed from day zero for the edge, utilizes everything from hardware root of trust to microservice verification to create a peer-to-peer secure edge. Now every device secures the edge network. Instead of increasing the attack surface, users get a dramatically increased defense surface. The more devices at the edge, the more secure it becomes.

“A long time in the making, we are pleased to announce the availability of our ioFog platform. With the Eclipse brand behind us and its five-million developer community, we are now able to provide a horizontal application platform that works in any industry, for any solution, on any device, while developers build the vertical applications,” said Kilton Hopkins, co-founder and CEO of Edgeworx. “ioFog makes it so simple that any developer can write and deploy microservices for the edge in an afternoon.”

“We believe that our open-source strategy is a differentiator at the edge. We break down the traditional IT/OT vertical silos, empowering a wave of domain experts to build and deploy novel edge applications. We are already seeing wide-scale traction with both customers and OEM partners in industries such as telecommunications, smart home, manufacturing, autonomous vehicles and oil and gas,” said Farah Papaioannou, co-founder and president of Edgeworx.

About Edgeworx

Edgeworx is an edge computing startup based in Silicon Valley. The company’s technology, the ioFog Platform, is open-sourced under the Eclipse Foundation, turning any Linux device into an edge software platform. Developers can now simply and securely deploy and manage applications and microservices at the edge. “Bring Your Own Edge™” creates an intelligent, connected and secure edge. Find out more at Edgeworx.io or follow us on Twitter at @edgeworxio.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181030005432/en/

Silicon Valley PR

Georgiana Comsa, 650-800-7084

georgiana@siliconvalleypr.com