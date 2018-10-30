Gmail for iOS will finally let you view all your emails from multiple accounts in a single inbox.

The move comes more than three years after the unified inbox arrived in the Gmail Android app.

The new feature is available to all email accounts that you have added to the Gmail iOS app, whether it’s a personal or work Gmail address, or some other third-party service such as Outlook.

While the app has always allowed you to toggle between accounts from within the app, now you can choose to have all your emails visible in a single screen — all you need to do is click on the “All inboxes” button in the little side menu, and hey presto!

Google said that this should be rolling out gradually to all iOS users over the next couple of weeks. And the company is quick to stress that this doesn’t pass individual emails between your various accounts — they are visible to you and you only.