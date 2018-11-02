Recruiters have it tough; it’s not easy finding a qualified job candidate. In sectors such as health care and financial services, the average time to hire is upwards of 49 days, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. And hiring is expensive — as much as $4,129 for a single position.

That’s where Eightfold comes in. The startup today added a new product to its job discovery platform — Personalized Career Site — which leverages artificial intelligence (AI) to address the so-called talent gap.

In an interview with VentureBeat, CEO and cofounder Ashutosh Garg explained that the problem with most job sites is their failure to take into account candidates’ relevant work experience, skills, roles, educational background. On hiring side of the equation, meanwhile, they often handicap firms with inadequate sharing, outreach, and candidate sorting tools.

“Poorly crafted career sites and job descriptions hinder the application process by failing to attract qualified talent and even worse – dissuading diverse candidates,” Garg said. “With a surplus of available opportunities within any given organization, the majority of candidates say the hardest step in the job search is finding the right role.”

Eightfold brings to the table a highly individualized, machine learning-driven job matching engine designed by leading AI researchers. (Eightfold’s data scientists have 6,000-plus research citations and 80-plus search and personalization patents to their names.) The career site has candidates create a profile and upload (or link to) a resume, which Eightfold’s proprietary matching algorithms parse for contextual info. Job seekers get a list of best-fit available roles at companies, along with a relevancy assessment of their skills.

In effect, Personalized Career Site can tell whether a person’s likely to be considered for a position before they submit an application.

Eightfold’s application of AI doesn’t stop there. Its chatbot can qualify candidates, collect CVs, and answer questions about skills, job fit, benefits, and culture. And beyond its use of AI, the startup stands out from the crowded pack of job site competitors with SEO-optimized job pages, a one-click application process, and support custom content on company profiles –including videos.

Garg claims that it reduces the time to interview by 80 percent while reducing the cost to hire.

“At Eightfold, we’re shifting the focus away from vague lists of requirements and towards content that candidates care most about — the work they will do, the people they will get to work with and their likelihood of getting the job,” he added. “Regardless of whether a candidate is ultimately hired, candidates with a positive experience applying to work at a company are more likely to buy its products as well as recommend other individuals to apply for a position there.”