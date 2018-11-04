Four the past four days, an estimated 600,000 people have been chasing a gigantic robotic spider and minotaur around the streets of France’s southwestern city of Toulouse in a massive street theater spectacle.

The show, “The Guardian of the Temple,” was conceived and presented by La Machine Compagne, an organization directed by François Delarozière. A native of Toulouse, Delarozière has been building giant robots for a couple of decades and staging similar street performances in other cities.

The latest event marks his homecoming as he prepares to open a permanent facility next weekend that will serve as a kind of museum for his creations as well as a workshop and event space called The Hall of the Machine.

To celebrate his return, the 4-day Guardian spectacle took over the city center of France’s fourth largest city and its maze-like roads. The story rewrote the original myth to tell the story of Astérion, the minotaur, who is reawakened from a long sleep by his half-sister, a giant spider Ariane.

VIDEO: French street theater company "La Machine" sends a giant minotaur and spider down the streets of Toulouse to the delight of local residents and tourists pic.twitter.com/GGjaQJ7zmW — AFP news agency (@AFP) November 3, 2018

As Astérion tries to recover his powers, he wanders the “labyrinth” of Toulouse, occasionally helped by Ariane, until finally finding his way back to a temple he was destined to guard. Along the way, the rumbling giants are accompanied by musicians, and the robotic troupe that is operating the machines.

The spider was built for a previous show. But the minotaur, made of wood and metal and weighing 46 tons, cost the city of Toulouse €2.4 million ($2.73 million) and the show another €2 million ($2.28 million). La Halle de la Machine cost another €15 million ($17.08 million).

City and regional officials hope the event, which drew international attention to Toulouse, and the new Hall, will add to the city’s tourist appeal, as well as reinforcing efforts to crystallize its reputation as a center of research and high-tech.

“Toulouse is talked about in the whole world simply by the presence of these mythological beings,” Delarozière told local newspaper La Dépêche. “The people of Toulouse gave me a gift by allowing me to do this show. “The Minotaur will be visible day and night 365 days a year, except when he goes on a trip. He will become then ambassador of Toulouse, the city which saw it being born.”