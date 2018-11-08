At Phocuswright, Tinyclues will showcase in the Launch Program against 13 other travel technology providers with their breakthrough, AI-first targeting and campaign planning solution.

NEW YORK & LONDON & PARIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–November 8, 2018–

Tinyclues, provider of a leading artificial intelligence (AI)-first marketing solution, announced today their sponsorship of Phocuswright, taking place in Los Angeles, CA November 13-15th.

Phocuswright’s focus for this year’s conference is the ways in which travel industry giants are able to adapt, grow, scale, and innovate. Marketing technology based in deep learning, like what is seen in the Tinyclues solution, is one way in which it is believed that travel brands can stay competitive and evolve in the rapidly maturing, increasingly demanding landscape.

At Phocuswright, travel leaders and marketers from several hundred brands will have an opportunity to learn more about Tinyclues’ revolutionary solution during the “Launch” program. Tinyclues’ founder and CEO, David Bessis, will be presenting on Tuesday, November 13th at 4:30 pm in the Platinum Ballroom. Tinyclues plans to demonstrate live how simply the targeting and campaign orchestration solution fits into any existing marketing stack, decreases complexity surrounding planning and executing successful campaigns, and the incredible, unmatched results the solution affords major brands such as AccorHotels and Air France.

Tinyclues will also be exhibiting with a kiosk, where they will showcase their revolutionary solution providing leading retailers and travel brands with an average of 49% increase in campaign revenue, dramatic improvements in customer engagement, and an innovative, headache-free interface and experience for marketers.

After opening their doors in North America in New York in November 2017, Tinyclues has already experienced tremendous growth in the region in the retail sector. Tinyclues has also expanded its footprint with major travel brands like AccorHotels, Air France, Club Med and Club Med US, Global Hotel Alliance, Thomas Cook, TUI, and many more.

Using Tinyclues’ AI-first marketing platform, travel brands can:

Easily find among their customers the buyers of a given offer in the days following a campaign

Increase campaign reach by finding low active customers who are going to buy

Optimize and orchestrate their omnichannel marketing plan, while lowering marketing fatigue

Many more Tinyclues success stories are available and more information about the product can be requested here.

About Tinyclues

Tinyclues is the leading AI-first Marketing Campaign Intelligence solution enabling companies to maximize revenue and customer engagement through intelligent campaign targeting and planning. Tinyclues’ solution uses deep learning to identify future buyers for any offer, in the days following a campaign. Companies such as AccorHotels, Brandalley, Cdiscount, Charles Tyrwhitt, Clarins, Club Med, Fnac Darty, Global Hotel Alliance, Lacoste, Manor, Road Scholar, Thomas Cook, TUI, Vente-privee, and Vestiaire Collective are using Tinyclues to optimize and orchestrate more than 600 million messages per month across channels such as email, mobile push notifications, direct mail, call centers and Facebook to generate quantified and sustainable additional revenue. Tinyclues has been listed as a Vendor to Watch in Gartner’s 2017 Magic Quadrant for Digital Marketing Analytics and as a Cool Vendor in Gartner’s 2018 Cool Vendor in Multichannel Marketing report.

For more information, visit http://www.tinyclues.com

Twitter: @tinyclues

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181108005395/en/

Tinyclues

Caroline Tailleferd, Tel: +33 6 11 64 87 37

E-mail: caroline.tailleferd@tinyclues.com