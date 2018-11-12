Did you know that 89 percent of users do not return to an app one week after first using it? That’s one of the details in the new Global Benchmarks 2.0 report from mobile measurement and fraud prevention firm Adjust.

The second version of the benchmarks provides sophisticated metrics and a wider range of data than before. Designed to empower marketers and publishers to better understand the mobile marketing landscape, the tool makes publicly available specific key performance indicators (KPIs), such as session data.

“All mobile marketers want to improve their apps’ performance, but finding the right data to inform marketing decisions can be a time-consuming and costly process,” said Christian Henschel, CEO of Berlin-based Adjust, in a statement. “Adjust’s Global Benchmarks 2.0 provides the insights needed to make smart, data-driven decisions, and after receiving great feedback from the industry on the launch, we’re very pleased to share expanded metrics and fresh new data with this second version.”

With time spent on mobile soon to surpass TV, and ad spend on the channel increasing accordingly, the ability to understand app performance and user behavior is critical for marketers looking to pinpoint shifts in user habits.

Image Credit: Adjust

Adjust’s Global Benchmarks 2.0 follows the launch of the platform in the summer of this year and includes five new metrics and fresh data from the past two quarters. The tool is based on Adjust’s aggregated database, and it analyzes a combination of over 7,000 apps.

The tool for marketers and publishers can be used to create tailored reports for free, which means users don’t have to buy expensive third-party benchmark reports.

The new metrics included in the update consist of Click Through Rate (CTR), Conversion Rate from Click to Install, Cost per Mille (CPM), Cost per Click (CPC), and Distribution of Fraud Types. This is in addition to the original metrics, which count Retention Rates, Cost per Install (CPI), Sessions per User, and Rates of Fraudulent Installs.

The metrics can be sliced and diced by quarter, vertical, acquisition type, platform, and region. The latter includes Europe, Asia Pacific, North America, Latin America, and Africa and the Middle East. This level of customization allows mobile marketers and app publishers to get the data they need to optimize performance, and ultimately revenues.

Data from the benchmarking tool shows that retention rates — the number of users who still use an app after a certain number of days, post-install — continue to drop.

More than three-quarters (79 percent) of users now churn (or drop out) the day after installing an app. One week later, that number stands at 89 percent. As the opportunity to retain users shrinks, the data highlights the importance of creating a better user onboarding experience. Incentivizing users to check back into an app within the first week will also go some way toward reducing churn rates.

With ad fraud costing the mobile industry an estimated $4.9 billion, the issue remains top of mind for app marketers everywhere. The data shows that fraud rates have increased slightly, and as methods of fraud constantly evolve, keeping an eye on distribution of fraud rates can shed light on fraudsters’ preferred methods. SDK Spoofing, for example, has gained in popularity, and currently makes up almost a quarter (24 percent) of all mobile fraud.

The Global Benchmarks tool forms part of Adjust’s mission to bring education and transparency to the mobile marketing ecosystem.