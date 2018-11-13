Wattpad, an entertainment startup focused on writers of original stories, is announcing the Wattpad Next beta program for users in the U.S. — allowing readers to support writers with purchases of virtual currency.

The new program offers a selection of exclusive stories for purchase on the platform, allowing Wattpad readers to support their favorite writers. A beta for Spanish-speaking regions will follow, and the program will be available globally on multiple platforms in 2019.

Wattpad Next will open exclusive stories to the company’s 13 million monthly U.S. users. While the Wattpad Next (beta) program adds a selection of exclusive paid content to the platform, hundreds of millions of Wattpad stories remain free for readers.

Wattpad rolled out early testing for Wattpad Next (beta) in October in Canada, Great Britain, Mexico, and the Philippines.

“Wattpad users around the world have overwhelmingly embraced the chance to support their favorite writers through the Wattpad Next (beta) program,” said Wattpad CEO Allen Lau in a statement. “This program is part of our commitment to helping writers earn money from their stories, monetizing stories both on and off of Wattpad.”

He added, “Along with opportunities to connect with brands and work with Wattpad Studios to turn their stories into books, TV shows, films, and digital projects, writers can now make money directly from the fans that have supported them since their first page. The beta phase of Wattpad Next is just the beginning, as we look at new ways to help support Wattpad writers around the world.”

Wattpad Next (beta) stories are available for purchase using the company’s new virtual currency, called Coins. U.S. Wattpad users can now purchase participating Wattpad Next (beta) stories by chapter or, for finished works, as a complete story. A range of Coin packs are available, from 99 cents to $8.

There are 50 exclusive stories available in the program, though the company plans to add a new round of writers and stories in early 2019. Wattpad Next (beta) is currently an invitation-only program for writers.

Wattpad Next is the company’s latest move in its plan to monetize content both on and off of the platform while also helping storytellers earn money. In October 2017, Wattpad launched Wattpad Premium, its first-ever subscription tier, which allows users to unlock an ad-free experience.

Beyond Wattpad Next, the company also helps writers monetize their work with Wattpad Brand Partnerships and Wattpad Studios, where Wattpad stories are adapted for other mediums. Around the world, nearly a thousand Wattpad stories have been published as books or turned into TV shows, films, and digital media projects.

Globally, Toronto-based Wattpad has 70 million monthly users. In January of this year, the company raised $51 million in new funding from Tencent Holdings and other international investors.