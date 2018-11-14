Integration provides Azure Active Directory customers use of both Entrust Datacard and Microsoft’s flexible capabilities

Entrust Datacard, a leading provider of trusted identity and issuance technology solutions, will provide Microsoft Azure Active Directory Conditional Access customers with IntelliTrust™ Authentication Service, its high-assurance, adaptive authentication solution.

Guarding against sophisticated threats and cyber-attacks, the new integration of the IntelliTrust authentication solution with Azure Active Directory supports digital transformation initiatives, including cloud and mobile deployments that secure connections between people, systems and devices to mitigate risk, streamline IT deployment and enable continued growth and even higher levels of innovation.

“Microsoft Azure Active Directory is gaining incredible market momentum because it brings customers the conveniences of the cloud with the power of Microsoft tools,” said Ryan Zlockie, global vice president of authentication at Entrust Datacard. “Now – with IntelliTrust – customers will also be able to leverage the breadth of Entrust Datacard’s modern authenticators and advanced policy engine ─ a truly flexible and unified solution that will meet immediate and future business needs.”

The IntelliTrust™ authentication solution has intelligent identity capabilities that transform across users, platforms and devices to create a single unified experience. The solution addresses advanced security needs with innovative technologies such as PKI-backed, mobile smart credential that lessens end-user friction and deployment frustration for IT departments. Other benefits for Microsoft customers include:

Advanced authentication – A set of modern authentication capabilities such as soft tokens, mobile smart credentials, adaptive authentication, and single sign-on biometrics

The new authentication integration builds on existing Microsoft integrations that secure enterprise systems such as mobile device management through the integration of Entrust Datacard PKI and Microsoft Intune. Learn more here: https://bit.ly/2y6BlBL. Entrust Datacard has also become member of the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association.

AVAILABILITY

The IntelliTrust authentication solution is available today with the Azure Active Directory Premium P1 edition. Custom Controls will easily allow customers to enable the IntelliTrust solution as an Authentication Platform fully integrated with Azure Active Directory. This configuration also enables seamless, plug-and-play integration with Azure Active Directory, Azure Active Directory Conditional Access Control, Microsoft Office 365 and additional Microsoft applications. For more technical information, please refer to: https://entrust.us.trustedauth.com/documentation/help/admin/index.htm#t=Configure_Azure_AD_for_OIDC.htm

As part of this relationship, Entrust Datacard is also announcing that it is joining the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association. To learn more about the partnership between Microsoft and Entrust Datacard, visit www.entrustdatacard.com/about/partners/microsoft.

“Entrust Datacard is a leader in identity-based security solutions with experience anticipating the needs of organizations in demanding industries,” said Maura Hameroff, director, Enterprise + Mobility Security Product Marketing at Microsoft Corp. “This new integration supplies Microsoft customers with more password-less options to secure their Azure Active Directory connected apps.”

ADDITIONAL RESOURCES

To learn more about Entrust Datacard authentication solutions and for pricing information, visit www.entrustdatacard.com/products/categories/authentication.

To learn more about the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association, visit: https://www.microsoft.com/en-us/security/association.

About Entrust Datacard Corporation

Consumers, citizens and employees increasingly expect anywhere-anytime experiences – whether they are making purchases, crossing borders, accessing e-gov services or logging onto corporate networks. Entrust Datacard offers the trusted identity and secure issuance technologies that make those experiences reliable and secure. Solutions range from the physical world of financial cards, passports and ID cards to the digital realm of authentication, certificates and secure communications. With more than 2,000 Entrust Datacard colleagues around the world, and a network of strong global partners, the company serves customers in 150 countries worldwide. For more information, visit www.entrustdatacard.com.

