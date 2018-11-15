Lyft will soon start rolling out a handful of notable driver-focused updates, as the U.S. ride-hailing battle heats up.

“Default” is one of the key words from the company’s announcements today. First up, Lyft is adding a preset tipping option, meaning riders can automatically choose a percentage to donate to drivers once their ride is complete without having to do anything.

So if a rider doesn’t proactively rate a trip and add a tip, and default tipping is activated, the tip will be applied.

Lyft revealed back in April that riders have tipped half a million dollars to drivers over the years, and the company said it expects this figure to hit $1 billion early next year.

In addition to default tipping, Lyft said it plans to introduced in-ride tipping in the coming months, so a rider can choose to tip before a ride is over, saving them having to remember to do so as they’re rushing from the car.

“We’ve seen that Lyft riders open the app during 53 percent of trips, and we’re making it easier for them to tip when they do,” the company said in a blog post.

Default ratings

Elsewhere, Lyft is now bringing the drivers’ app in line with the riders’ app. As things stand, passengers are automatically given a five-star rating unless the driver intervenes and grades them down. Moving forward, drivers will also be given a five-star rating unless the passenger actively interjects to give a lower rating.

According to the company, this update came as a result of direct advice from its driver-led Driver Advisory Council (DAC), which launched in 2016. This does actually make sense in many ways, given that it will typically be unhappy riders who are more inclined to give a rating, thus potentially skewing a driver’s overall score. Those who don’t give a rating were more likely to have been happy or indifferent about their journey, and were too busy or lazy to give a rating.

Related to this, riders who proactively give a rating of less than five stars will be asked to qualify their score — so if they say “the traffic was heavy,” then the rating will not count against the driver.

Additionally, Lyft said that it will discount the single lowest rating for every 100 rides a driver carries out. Again, the intention here is to ensure that one-off disputes or issues with a specific rider don’t bring down a driver’s overall rating.

One of the final features Lyft is announcing today is a neat new planning tool baked into the homescreen of the drivers’ app, which shows available bonuses and local events which may drive up demand for Lyft riders. It will also display a graph that illustrates what hours of the day are likely to be the busiest — this effectively lets drivers see at a glance when they should work.

In the future, Lyft said that it plans to launch “at least one” new feature of improvement each month as a direct result of driver feedback.

“Lyft’s Driver Advisory Council is completely unique for the industry, and it is one of our most effective ways of staying tuned into the driver community nationwide,” noted Rajiv Bhatia, Lyft’s head of driver product. “The six new features that we are announcing today and those that we commit to delivering each month, are the result of feedback from drivers through channels like the DAC.”

Competition

Lyft recently announced that it had passed 1 billion total rides since its inception, doubling up in the past 11 months. But with both Lyft and Uber gearing up to IPO in 2019, the battle is very much on between the two companies to lock-in loyalty from riders and drivers alike.

Last month, Lyft launched a $299 subscription for 30 rides a month, and this week revealed plans for a new rewards program for riders. Earlier this month, Uber launched a subscription service to encourage rider loyalty, and yesterday unveiled a new rewards program for Uber and Uber Eats customers. A couple of weeks back, Uber also launched a new initiative for drivers called Uber Pro, which is a reward program that lets drivers unlock bigger fare percentages and extra benefits based on their ratings and trip cancellation rates.

It’s clearer than ever from this month’s swathe of announcements from Lyft and Uber that both are going all-in to win over riders and drivers as their businesses prepare to hit the public markets next year.