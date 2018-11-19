Private Equity Firms Invest in Maker of World’s Most Popular Human Anatomy Apps

Visible Body, creator of the world’s best-selling human anatomy apps, today announced a strategic investment from two private equity firms, Capitala Group and Lineage Capital.

“Capitala Group and Lineage Capital are world-class private equity investors that will accelerate Visible Body’s growth in the business-to-consumer space and its rapidly expanding business-to-business marketplace,” said Andrew Bowditch, co-founder and CEO of Visible Body. “Capitala and Lineage provide Visible Body with extensive industry experience, a global network and partners to fund our continued success.”

The Human Anatomy Atlas has been a global phenomenon since it was introduced in 2007. Today, it is consistently ranked as one of the top paid apps across all categories in the U.S., China, Japan, Germany, France, and other countries. All of Visible Body’s apps are available on both iOS and Android devices, as well as on PCs and Macs.

In addition to its consumer apps, the firm’s cloud-based Visible Learning Platform (VLP) serves the growing educational and institutional market. VLP delivers integrated courseware teaching with apps that include anatomy, physiology and pathology models that can displayed in Augmented Reality (AR). VLP is used by universities, community colleges, high schools, and online learning providers, as well as healthcare professionals for training and continuing education.

Visible Body’s clients include Apple, Google, Microsoft, Medtronic, Wolters Kluwer and zSpace; medical centers such as Mass General Hospital; and pharmaceutical companies such as Johnson & Johnson.

Jack Vander Leeuw, Vice President of Capitala Group said, “Visible Body is a market leader in both its business-to-consumer and business-to-business segments. We look forward to working with Visible Body’s talented management team to build on its momentum and very strong business model.”

T. Brook Parker, Partner of Lineage Capital said, “Visible Body has developed a highly scalable platform for both consumers and businesses. The global popularity of its content and apps is translating into triple-digit growth in its B-to-B unit. Our investment in the firm is an opportunity to help Visible Body capitalize on its dominant market positions and accelerate its growth.”

Visible Body was advised by Alantra and a team led by Managing Director Chuck DelGrande in the firm’s Boston office. Alantra is a global investment banking and asset management firm focusing on mid-market companies.

About Visible Body

Visible Body’s 3D anatomical models and animations of the human body make learning and teaching anatomy and physiology visual and engaging. Our apps advance the way students learn and healthcare professionals practice. Over 1 million people have used our products over the web, on iPads, iPhones, Android devices, PCs, and Macs. For more information, visit www.visiblebody.com.

