R. Narayan, Founder & CEO, Power2SME received the award at the Forbes India Leadership Award 2018

B2B e-commerce startup, Power2SME- a digital ecosystem for manufacturing SMEs in India, has bagged the ‘Outstanding Startup of the year’ award at Forbes India Leadership Awards 2018. Power2SME stood winner in the Startup category demonstrating its outstanding ability of building a fast paced, growth startup with a distinctive business model.

(L-R) Award presented by Ashu Suyash, CEO, CRISIL; Sanjiv Bajaj, MD, Bajaj Finserv and Rajiv Luthra, Founder and Managing Partner, Luthra & Luthra to R. Narayan, Founder & CEO, Power2SME (Photo: Business Wire)

Started in 2012, Power2SME is India’s first ‘Buying Club’ for SMEs with a vision of empowering SMEs and making a difference in the Indian economy.

Acknowledging the award Narayan expressed, “This award is the recognition of our eternal commitment and validates our efforts in building India’s best digital ecosystem for our SME clients and business partners.” He further added, “This journey that we undertook 6 years ago could not have been possible without reinstated faith of our investors and clients, unwavering co-operation from our partners, and the support of my team. I feel honoured in accepting this award amongst the group of high calibre entrepreneurs.”

About Power2SME

The first ‘Buying Club’ for SMEs in India, Power2SME, financially backed by Nandan Nilekani, Inventus Capital Partners, Kalaari Capital, the International Finance Corporation (IFC) and Accel Partners, began operations in 2012. Committed to empowering SMEs by increasing their profits, Power2SME focuses on reducing purchase prices for SMEs and enhancing productivity. Power2SME enables SME clients to focus on their core business of driving growth and expansion, while taking on the role of sourcing input raw materials at the most competitive price points across multiple products in categories such as Chemicals, Additives, Inks, Paints, Metals, Polymer Commodity, Polymer Engineering, etc. The company, today, has 16 offices spread across Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, Gurgaon, Bangalore, Pune, amongst other, operating in 23 states and Union Territories with a team of 350+ employees across India.

Power2SME works with established and trusted suppliers such as SAIL, TATA Steel, ESSAR Steel, Allied Strips, JSW, Rathi Steel, Victor Exim, Balaji Enterprise, POSCO Steel, Apollo Pipes, JSL, and many more.

Company website: http://www.power2sme.com

