Kronos Bio, Inc. (Kronos), a Two River portfolio company, today announced that it has appointed Philip Gutry as its Chief Business Officer. In this newly created role, Philip will drive the company’s business development, corporate strategy and alliance management to expand clinical opportunities and propel pipeline expansion.

“We are thrilled to welcome Phil to Kronos. As we embark on what we intend to be rapid growth, Phil’s proven expertise in biotechnology and depth of knowledge across industry pipelines will be critical to our partnering efforts,” said Norbert Bischofberger, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Kronos. “His network and decades of experience developing, investing in, and operating across various stages of companies will be immediately leveraged as we look for additional opportunities to accelerate Kronos’ growth.”

Phil joined Kronos from Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, where he served as Executive Director of Business Development and was responsible for driving the immuno-oncology (IO) business development strategy and collaborating with R&D to guide clinical development strategy. He was previously a Principal at MPM Capital where he led company formation and venture investments in oncology companies, and managed MPM’s Janssen and Astellas partnerships. Prior to MPM, Phil was Associate Director of Corporate Development at Gilead Sciences where he focused on mergers and acquisitions and licensing in oncology, respiratory, liver and infectious disease. Phil also served as a Principal at Riverside Partners, a life sciences focused private equity firm. Phil began his career with The Wilkerson Group, a healthcare consulting firm. Phil received his M.B.A. from The Wharton School and an A.B. from Dartmouth College.

“There is tremendous potential for Kronos’ platform to rapidly identify novel treatments with a particular focus on recalcitrant targets. I am looking forward to working with the team and building new industry partnerships to fully realize this potential,” said Mr. Gutry. “The broader Kronos team has an unparalleled track record of clinical development execution and approvals of breakthrough therapies. We plan to leverage this experience to accelerate development of in-licensed programs as well as our internally developed molecules.”

The foundation of Kronos was built on over a decade of research into high-throughput screening strategies for chemical modulators of transcription factors and other recalcitrant targets in oncology. By combining small molecule microarrays with extensive know-how in biological assay development, Kronos’ technology platform enables high-throughput screens of chemical libraries against target proteins in a more physiologically relevant context. Kronos’s platform has demonstrated its potential to identify compounds that bind or interfere at nanomolar potency with target protein activity directly, disrupt protein-protein or protein-DNA interactions, or indirectly modulate target protein activity by binding to co-factors or other protein complex members. This approach is ideally suited for rapid discovery of unique ligands that can be utilized in the generation of novel modulators or degraders of historically challenging targets such as transcription factors.

About Kronos Bio, Inc.

Kronos Bio is dedicated to the research and development of first-in-class therapies that modulate historically recalcitrant cancer targets. Leveraging industry-leading research into high-throughput screening strategies for chemical modulators of transcription factors and other challenging targets in oncology, Kronos utilizes its small molecule microarray (SMM) platform and extensive know-how in biological assay development to pursue novel therapies against some of the most important and intractable targets in cancer research. For more information, please visit www.kronosbio.com or follow the company on LinkedIn.

