The Cloud Native Computing Foundation today announced that Envoy proxy is the third project to graduate from its incubation program for open source projects that support cloud-based application development.

Envoy joins Kubernetes and Prometheus as CNCF’s most advanced projects to date and seeks to change the way applications are written and deployed for online-based businesses and services.

“Since joining CNCF, Envoy proxy has been one of our fastest-growing projects and has undoubtedly contributed to the momentum we’re seeing within the service and edge proxy space,” said Chris Aniszczyk, COO of CNCF, in a statement. “With users at many of today’s largest scale organizations, and some incredibly bright developer minds behind it, we’re excited to continue cultivating Envoy’s community as a newly graduated project.”

Envoy was originally developed at Lyft and was then given to CNCF to be nurtured as an open source project. Envoy is described by CNCF as “a high-performance open source edge, middle, and service proxy. The project helps ease the transition to, and operation of, cloud native architectures by managing the interactions among microservices in order to ensure application performance.”

In designating Envoy as having “graduated,” CNCF has determined that the service is being widely embraced by developers, has created a neutral governance process for allowing ongoing development, and is showing a “strong commitment to community sustainability and inclusivity.”

“The growth of Envoy over the last two years has been astounding, and beyond anything that I would have ever believed when I started the project,” said Matt Klein, the Lyft software engineer who was the original architect of Envoy, in a statement. “From end users to creators of higher-level products to the major cloud providers, the breadth of Envoy-based solutions continues to grow and amaze me. Graduating from the CNCF is a major milestone and an indication that Envoy’s community is strong and the project is ready for wide enterprise adoption.”