Today, Wochit is excited to announce its expanded focus towards brands through its first commercial partnership with Getty Images, providing Wochit customers full access to their elite collection of wholly-owned visual assets embedded in the wochit video creation platform.

Getty Images is one of the world’s leading sources of visual content, with over 300 million assets including commercial and editorial photos and video. With Getty Images in Wochit’s editorial content library since 2013, this exciting collaboration extends that contract into the commercial arena, providing Wochit users the ability to use Getty Images’ creative commercial material for impactful video creation.

With its expanded focus on brands, Wochit strives to offer brands the widest and most accessible library of visual assets, to help them tell creative stories and bring their messages to life through a fast, intuitive creative process.

“We made it our mission to provide storytellers with access to the largest fully-licensed content library, allowing them to discover the perfect content they need to convey their message, so this extended partnership with Getty Images is a big step in an exciting direction”, said Dror Ginzberg, Co-Founder and CEO, Wochit. “Sophisticated and diverse content is at the heart of video creation, however it’s how you use that content that achieves a powerful result. We provide users with predictive and intuitive tools to customise content and capture unique brand identity, which we believe is the secret to impactful video creation”.

As a provider of both editorial and now commercial content to Wochit’s library, Getty Images is leading the expansion of Wochit’s commercial offering, joining an elite group of established editorial partners, including Reuters, NewsCom, Newsflare, AFP, AP, PA and many more, who partner with Wochit to increase reach and monetisation opportunities.

About Wochit

Wochit is a predictive video creation platform that empowers any storyteller, regardless of experience or skill, to create unique high-impact videos at scale and with unprecedented speed. Used by hundreds of media companies, brands and agencies each month, Wochit’s holistic solution combines deep knowledge of digital video production processes and audience preferences with a super-intuitive interface, enabling them to quickly create unique, high-impact videos, that reflect their brand. Wochit’s cloud-based platform, augmented with a proprietary library of over 100 million commercial and editorial rights-cleared images and videos from top professional and social sources, is a complete solution for organizations looking to attract and engage audiences across owned and syndicated digital channels. For more information, visit http://www.wochit.com.

About Getty Images

Getty Images is one of the most trusted and esteemed sources of visual content in the world, with over 300 million assets including photos, videos, and music, available through its industry-leading sites www.gettyimages.com and www.istock.com. The Getty Images website serves creative, business and media customers in nearly every country in the world and is the first-place people turn to discover, purchase and share powerful visual content from the world’s best photographers and videographers. Getty Images works with over 250,000 contributors and hundreds of image partners to provide comprehensive coverage of more than 160,000 news, sport and entertainment events each year, impactful creative imagery to communicate any commercial concept and the world’s deepest digital archive of historic photography.

Visit Getty Images at www.gettyimages.com to learn more about how the company is advancing the unique role of still and moving imagery in communication and business, enabling creative ideas to come to life. For company news and announcements, visit our Press Room, and for the stories and inspiration behind our content, visit gettyimages.creativeinsights.com. Find Getty Images on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, or download the Getty Images app where you can explore, save and share the world’s best imagery.

