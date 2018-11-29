AUSTIN, Texas & HAMILTON, Ontario–(BUSINESS WIRE)–November 29, 2018–

Triumvira Immunologics, Inc. (Triumvira), announced the upcoming presentation of key preclinical data at the American Society of Hematology (ASH) 60th Annual Meeting and Exposition December 1-4, 2018 in San Diego, CA. The data will be presented during a poster presentation on Sunday, December 2, and a podium presentation on Monday, December 3.

“We continue to expand our knowledge base on the promise of our proprietary T cell Antigen Coupler (TAC) technology in different tumor types,” commented Andreas Bader, Ph.D., Triumvira’s Senior Vice President of R&D. “The presentations will focus on experiments using T cells genetically engineered with TACs directed against either CD19 or BCMA antigen, demonstrating robust cell-killing and anti-tumor efficacy in preclinical models of hematological malignancies with no detectable side effects.”

Podium Presentation Title:

T Cells Engineered with a Novel Chimeric Receptor Demonstrate Durable In Vivo Efficacy Against Disseminated Multiple Myeloma

Publication Number: 962; Session Name: 703. Adoptive Immunotherapy: Preclinical Studies to Improve Safety and Efficacy of CAR-T Cells; Presentation Date/Time: Monday, December 3, 2018: 4:30 – 6:00 PM PST

Presenter: Ksenia Bezverbnaya, McMaster University

Poster Title:

T Cells Engineered with T Cell Antigen Coupler (TAC) Receptors for Haematological Malignancies

Publication Number: 3267; Session Name: 653. Myeloma: Therapy, excluding Transplantation: Poster II; Presentation Date/Time: Sunday, December 2, 2018: 6:00 PM – 8:00 PM PST

Presenter: Dr. Christopher Helsen, Director of Research & Development, and Head of Platform Development, Triumvira Immunologics.

About Triumvira Immunologics

Triumvira Immunologics, Inc. is an immunotherapy company co-founded in 2015 by Dr. Jonathan Bramson at McMaster University and Bloom Burton & Co., a niche life-sciences investment bank, with the vision of developing novel T cell therapies that are safer and more efficacious than current cell therapy cancer treatments, including chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) and engineered T cell receptor (TCR) therapies. Our proprietary T cell Antigen Coupler (TAC) technology recruits the entire natural T cell receptor and is independent of the Major Histocompatibility Complex (MHC), allowing for the development of better therapies for a broader range of patients with either solid or liquid malignancies and with diseases other than cancer. With operations spanning North America, our corporate offices are located in Austin, Texas, and our research facilities are in Hamilton, Ontario. For more information, visit www.triumvira.com or send email inquiries to partners@triumvira.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181129005119/en/

Triumvira Contact:

LaVoieHealthScience

Katie Gallagher, 617-374-8800, Ext. 109

kgallagher@lavoiehealthscience.com