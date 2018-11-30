The Google-led accelerated mobile pages (AMP) project has come a long way since the internet giant first announced the initiative three years back. The AMP framework is now used by 1.5 billion pages across tens of millions of domains to enable fast and efficient mobile web pages, while AMP rolled out earlier this year for emails too.

Though Google has always pushed to position AMP as an open source project for anyone to use — big companies such as eBay have long adopted it to speed up their mobile website — Google has struggled somewhat to convey the message that AMP isn’t purely to help Google. Indeed, AMP has been criticized for being the antitheses of an open web, given that Google hosts the AMP cache and it can garner analytics from any website that uses AMP.

Moreover, in many people’s eyes, Google basically strong-armed publishers into adopting the AMP format, else their mobile websites would not rank highly on Google Search. And, ultimately, AMP pages are better placed to serve Google ads.

‘Open’ for business

Against that backdrop, Google recently proposed a new “open governance” model for the AMP project, promising to give a “voice to all constituents of the community, including those who cannot contribute code themselves, such as end-user,” according to Google’s AMP project lead Malte Ubl, who has hitherto had the final say on all things AMP.

Fast-forward two months, and Ubl has now unveiled its model, which constitutes an advisory committee (AC) and a technical steering committee (TCS) represented by a number of technology and media companies.

“We have endeavored to ensure that these committees consist of people who bring a wide variety of perspectives, with representatives from different AMP constituencies,” Ubl said in a blog post.

Microsoft has gradually been expanding support for AMP pages within its own Bing search engine, while Twitter has embraced AMP from the start — so it perhaps comes as little surprise that both Microsoft and Twitter have won two coveted places on the TCS, alongside Pinterest, Pantheon, and — drum roll — Google.

The full technical steering committee consists of:

Dima Voytenko: Google

Malte Ubl: Google

Rudy Galfi: Google

Paul Armstrong: Twitter

Saulo Santos: Microsoft

Chris Papazian: Pinterest

David Strauss: Pantheon

In terms of the advisory committee, 16 different organizations are represented (including Google):

Nicole Sullivan: Google

Charles Vazac: Akamai

Dane Knecht: Cloudflare

Dave Merrell: The Washington Post

Elisa Budelli: Automattic

Guilherme Souza: Terra

Joe Alicata: Vox Media

Léonie Watson: The Paciello Group

Levi Durfee: Bulldog Creative Services

Pablo Delgado: El País

Senthil Padmanabhan: eBay

Sumantro Das: 1-800-Flowers.com

Terence Eden: U.K. Government Digital Service

Tim Jones: The New York Times

Tobie Langel: CodeSpeaks

Yinhuang Lu: AliExpress

Additionally, Ubl noted that the TSC will be choosing separate working groups in the coming weeks, which will be more involved in the “day-to-day” activities around AMP.

Google is clearly working hard to disavow notions that AMP is nothing more than a backdoor for it to control the web. But many will still argue that it makes little difference how many different groups and organizations have a say in AMP, if Google is still running the show from a technical standpoint to benefit its own revenue stream.