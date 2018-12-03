SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–December 3, 2018–

Blockchain Connect Conference, a futuristic blockchain-technology based conference, research destination, and collaborative event hosted by SV Insight, will officially take place on Jan 11, 2019, at Marriott Marquis in San Francisco, California.

Emphasizing academics in the blockchain space, this conference will gather the most authoritative blockchain professors around the world, the public chain projects with the most advanced technology, and technical experts, to discuss the most cutting-edge blockchain academic research, problems, and solutions. By including keynote speeches and panels covering topics from research to application, the conference will explore the next big opportunity in the blockchain industry.

The conference will be divided into two tracks: an academic track and a business track.

The academic track will focus on academic discussions, mainly led by professors, scholars, and blockchain core developers, who will bring the most cutting-edge academic and technical sharing. The guest list includes Vitalik Buterin, Creator of Ethereum; Dawn Song, Professor at UC Berkeley and CEO & Co-founder of Oasis Labs; Elaine Shi, Associate Professor at Cornell University, Co-founder of IC3 and Thunder Token; Ronghui Gu, Professor of Columbia University and Co-founder of CertiK; Kevin Sekniqi, Chief Protocol Architect of Ava Labs, PhD at Cornell University; and Bharath Ramsundar, Co-founder and CTO of Computable Labs, just to name a few.

The business track will focus on industrial applications, mainly led by the heads of the enterprise blockchain research, investors and entrepreneurs, who will bring the analysis of the current scientific research and venture capital. Guest speakers includes Mic Bowman, Principal Engineer at Intel Labs; David Tennenhouse, Chief Research Officer at VMware; Aaron Cai, Head of Tencent Blockchain; Justin Herzig, Global Blockchain Research Lead at Accenture; Ashley Lannquist – Project Lead for Blockchain, World Economic Forum; and other blockchain projects heads and research leaders.

“The short-term wealth-making effect brought by cryptocurrencies does have a huge influence, but it is only a splash in the development of blockchain technology. In the face of the bear market, the academic circle of blockchain is actually on the rise,” said Peter Qin, COO of SV Insight. “We want to add more academic value to the blockchain space.”

In addition, the conference also calls for academic papers in the field of blockchain to the majority of researchers. The authors of excellent papers will have the opportunity to participate in the exclusive closed-door meeting and engage in a fierce thought collision with the professors and scholars.

For more information, please go to www.goblockchainconnect.com.

