Mobile measurement and fraud prevention firm Adjust announced that it has agreed to acquire the data aggregation platform Acquired.io.

Acquired.io has a software-as-a-service solution that automates and simplifies multi-channel campaign management for mobile user acquisition.

Founded in San Francisco in 2016 by Andrey Kazakov and Max Gannutin, Acquired.io helps reduce repetitive work and enables user acquisition teams to focus on what really matters: optimizing campaigns that drive a return-on-investment (ROI).

“This acquisition not only brings technological synergies and a complementary customer base, but will also contribute to our goal of empowering our clients to grow their business and move markets,” said Adjust CEO Christian Henschel in a statement.

Since 2015, the number of user acquisition channels has grown from 700 to more than 1,500. Adjust said that user acquisition managers have to handle dozens of mobile ad channels simultaneously. Each channel comes with an individual set of manual and repetitive operations, which Acquired.io’s aggregation platform automates.

Image Credit: Adjust

“Today, mobile marketers must use multiple dashboards in order to obtain a holistic understanding of their marketing efforts. They face the challenge of merging all the data in order to understand and act on it. It’s not only costly, complicated, and repetitive, but also time-consuming,” said Henschel. “We will add Acquired.io’s technology and highly skilled developer team to our platform, expanding our engineering department to more than 100 professionals.”

Adjust did not disclose the purchase price. The company said it will use cash to buy Acquired.io, and it will integrate Acquired.io’s technology into Adjust’s mobile measurement platform. The integrated product will become available in the second half of 2019.

“Our decision to merge with Adjust was driven by many factors, including demand from clients and our intended choice to partner with someone we can build the most competitive and comprehensive product suite together,” said Kazakov, in a statement. “We believe that Adjust has the most complete and accurate solution in the mobile measurement industry globally, and we are proud to become part of this fast-growing company.”

The acquisition follows on the heels of Adjust’s market expansion to India this summer and to domestic China last year. The company has 15 offices worldwide and since 2013 has more than doubled its revenues every two years, growing to 300 employees while maintaining profitability.