APT212, a marketplace for furnished apartments and legal short-term rentals, has made renting accommodations in some of the most desirable neighborhoods in NYC, convenient, secure, and hassle-free. The online short-term rentals booking marketplace intends to make it easy for users to find and book rentals.

APT212 employs a team of multilingual agents who know the ins and outs of renting a private, short-term accommodation in Manhattan. Every member of the team has years behind them and know exactly what people looking for short-term accommodation need. Their objective is to provide a first-grade renting and letting experience to both tenants and landlords.

APT212 has a short-term, private accommodation solution for every need and budget. The online marketplace has the largest selection of short-term furnished apartments and private rooms in Manhattan. Booking a rental with APT212 is as easy as 1-2-3. In addition to providing renters with a user-friendly and seamless website that works as a virtual broker, APT212 employs a team of local agents that capitalize on their easy application process that requires minimal paperwork to simplify the renting process further.

The online short-term accommodation rental marketplace only works with verified management companies and landlords ensuring 100% compliance with the laws. This saves renters from the struggle of having to deal with illegal hosts and sites.

NYC is one of the highest performing short-term rentals markets in the entire world. Of the 600 million visitors that came to NYC in 2017, nearly 25% were international. The revenue generated by the short-term rental market in the last 5 years has been more than $500 million. This is an indication of how the market has grown in the last decade and the role APT212 has played in this market shift.

The part of APT212 in helping people rent some of the finest furnished apartments and private rooms across NYC, in some of the most prestigious neighborhoods, has been immense, to say the least. It has helped renters, especially international visitors and students, overcome the obstacles that are common in the NYC rental market. From quality control issues, safety risks, scams, excessive paperwork, strict financial requirements, and other similar obstacles, APT212 takes care of everything.

In the last few years, APT212 has been better than its competitors in every aspect. The likes of Airbnb, StreetEasy, Onefinestay, HomeAway, are strong competitors that fall short in comparison to what APT212 provides its customers. APT212 abides by NYC regulations and provides affordable and luxury apartment rentals, instant online booking, access to local booking agents, qualified landlords. Its competition is nowhere a match.

About APT212

