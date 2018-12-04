HERNDON, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–December 4, 2018–

MBO Partners®, the nation’s largest provider of business services for independent contractors, today announced a partnership with Taxfyle to provide MBO’s robust network for independent professionals year-round complete tax care, from consultations to filings at special rates.

Taxfyle’s acclaimed real-time Certified Public Accountant and IRS Enrolled Agent platform will integrate with MBO’s technologies for independent professionals, giving clients on-demand access to tax consultations, quarterly filings, business/personal federal and state filings.

“MBO Partners offers the competitive edge today’s ambitious independent professionals need to get ahead and stay there,” said Gene Zaino, CEO of MBO Partners. “We continually seek innovative solutions and partnerships like Taxfyle to help the independents we serve fuel their growth and success. We are committed to uncovering and progressing new ideas and solutions to keep the independent economy moving forward.”

Contractors working with MBO will qualify for benefits such as free quarterly filings, a $20 discount off yearly filings and live-chat tax consultations and tax planning.

“MBO sources some of the most talented independent professionals in the U.S., servicing many of the Fortune 100. This provides Taxfyle with the perfect stage to showcase the power of our platform,” said Ricky Lavina, co-founder and CEO of Taxfyle. “These individuals have complex tax situations and with Taxfyle they’ll be able to work with one of our 1,300 licensed professionals. The best thing about this solution is that it is a true on-demand platform. They’ll be able to go from login to working with a live pro in as little as 60 seconds.”

“Working with Taxfyle and MBO Partners was very hassle free,” said MBO client Jacqueline Coats, an independent contractor working in human resources. “It was my first filing for my new business and I was intimidated about the whole thing, but they made it easy for me and helped me understand all the requirements. [It is] highly recommended for small business owners!”

About MBO Partners®

MBO Partners has the industry’s only complete business operating system for independent workers, offering technology solutions that make it easy for self-employed professionals and their clients to do business. By re-envisioning and streamlining the entire contract talent acquisition and engagement lifecycle, MBO improves how independents operate and succeed while helping enterprises reduce risk and get the best return on their contractor investments. To learn more, visit www.mbopartners.com.

About Taxfyle

A pioneering professional on-demand workforce company, Taxfyle matches and connects customers to licensed certified public accountants and IRS enrolled agents who perform tax and accounting work for them. Taxfyle’s overall mission to make professional services as reliable and accessible as possible. Taxfyle operates in all 50 states including Puerto Rico and is headquartered in Coral Gables, FL. For more information, visit www.taxfyle.com or follow on Twitter and Facebook.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181204005162/en/

Media Contacts:

MBO Partners

McLean Robbins

mrobbins@mbopartners.com

Taxfyle

Bryan Adams

bryan.adams@taxfyle.com