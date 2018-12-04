As the global fight to bring mobility to sidewalks intensifies, Superpedestrian is rolling out a new e-scooter that targets the growing problems with rental scooters that are costly to repair and maintain.

Based in Cambridge, Massachusetts, the mobility company has been known for its electric bike technology. Now it’s entering the e-scooter market by targeting scooter sharing services that face the challenge of managing ever larger fleets.

“Shared scooters must be super-robust, require minimal charging, and be smart enough to sustain themselves on city streets for prolonged periods of time, all while costing a few hundreds of dollars to produce,” said Assaf Biderman, founder and CEO of Superpedestrian, in a statement. “These challenges cannot be addressed using technologies from automotive or consumer electronics industries, and that’s why major sharing operators worldwide are partnering with us for solutions.”

The Superpedestrian e-scooter will include the company’s “Vehicle Intelligence” technology. That system includes self-diagnostics and self-protection notifications to minimize hardware problems. If there are problems, the e-scooter issues an alert to reduce downtime.

And because the e-scooter was designed specifically for fleets and sharing programs, Superpedestrian says it includes “industrial-grade” materials to extend their life. In addition, motor and battery designs allow the scooters to run from three to seven days without needing to be recharged. And a cloud-based management system allows some features to be adapted as local regulations may evolve.

The result of all these features is savings for e-scooter sharing services.

Until now, the transportation robotics company has been known for creating the Copenhagen Wheel, which contains a small motor that is rechargeable, essentially turning a bike into a hybrid electric vehicle.

The company has raised a total of $44 million in venture capital, including money from Extol Capital’s Charles Kim, Spark Capital, and General Catalyst, as well as Nest cofounder Tony Fadell.