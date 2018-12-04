New Preclinical Data Presented at Annual Meeting of American Society of Hematology

Triumvira Immunologics Inc. (Triumvira), announced the presentation of key preclinical data at the American Society of Hematology (ASH) 60th Annual Meeting and Exposition, held December 1-4, 2018, in San Diego, CA. The data show that TAC-engineered T cells provide long-lasting tumor rejection in mouse models of BCMA-positive and CD19-positive hematological malignancies and suggest the presence of persisting TAC-T cells that protect against tumor regrowth upon tumor rechallenge.

The results build on data recently published in Nature Communications (Helsen et al., 2018) describing the proprietary T cell Antigen Coupler (TAC) technology, a chimeric receptor that co-opts the endogenous T cell receptor (TCR) for T cell activation and tumor cell killing. The new data, presented during a podium presentation and a poster presentation, now describe additional preclinical pharmacology of the company’s therapeutic programs in multiple myeloma (BCMA) and B-cell lymphoma (CD19). A CD19-directed TAC-T cell product is expected to enter clinical testing in H1 2019.

The podium presentation, presented by Ksenia Bezverbnaya, BSc., McMaster University, (Publication 3267: T cell engineered with a novel chimeric receptor demonstrate durable in vivo efficacy against disseminated multiple myeloma) focused on two TAC constructs each of which was fused to a different BCMA binder. A single dose of TAC-T cells (106) engineered with either construct cured mice with disseminated KMS-11 multiple myeloma cells and protected mice, in remission for 3 months after treatment, against tumor regrowth upon a fresh inoculation of tumor cells.

The poster presentation, presented by Christopher Helsen, Ph.D., Director of Research & Development, and Head of Platform Development at Triumvira (Publication 962: T cells engineered with T cell antigen coupler (TAC) receptors for haematological malignancies) described the preclinical pharmacology of TAC-T cells directed against the CD19 and BCMA antigens in multiple models of CD19-positive leukemia and lymphoma and the BCMA-positive KMS-11 multiple myeloma model. TAC-T cells specific for either antigen produced long-lasting tumor rejection and effectively protected mice in tumor rechallenge experiments indicating the presence of persisting TAC-T cells.

“These data provide further evidence that TAC furnishes T cells with properties that are highly desirable attributes for future T cell therapies,” states Dr. Paul Lammers, President & CEO of Triumvira, “TAC-T cells demonstrate superiority over 2nd generation CAR-T cells, and effectively rids animals from cancer in the absence of notable toxicities and protects these animals for a prolonged period of time. These new data further strengthens the argument for bringing the TAC technology to patients.”

